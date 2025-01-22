Ravens $4.2 Million Wide Receiver Reveals Hope for the Future

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Tylan Wallace revealed he hopes to return for a fifth season next year after his most-productive season as a pro. The 25-year-old 2021 fourth-round pick had 11 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown in 16 regular season games in 2024.

Wallace, who also returned 6 kicks in 2024, had 2 catches for 48 yards in the Ravens two playoff games. One of Wallace’s biggest moment in a Ravens uniform came on special teams in December 2023, when he returned a punt 76 yards for a game-winning touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Year 4 ✅ I know the season didn’t end how we wanted it to but I got a lot of love for this team,” Wallace posted on X. “Just wanna say I appreciate everyone who supported us and helped us get this far! Excited to see what the future holds🤞🏽 All Love #RavensFlock🐦‍⬛💜”

Wallace signed a 4-year rookie contract worth $4.2 million after he was drafted out of Oklahoma State, according to Spotrac. He earned $1.2 million in 2024.

Tylan Wallace Said ‘We’ll Just See How All the Chips Lay Down’

Wallace told BaltimoreRavens.com on January 20, “For me, I just try to be like, ‘However it plays out, it plays out.’ Hopefully I’m back here again. Obviously, I love it here. But like I said, we’ll just see how the chips all lay down and hopefully it goes the way I want it to.”

Wallace wrapped up his fourth season as a pro with a 27-yard catch in the divisional round loss to the Buffalo Bills.

“Overall, everybody, it’s just a great culture, a great program,” Wallace told the Ravens team website after the loss. “I like being here.”

He caught 13 of his 15 targets this season, including an 84-yard touchdown catch against the Cincinnati Bengals. In his NFL career, Wallace has 18 catches on 27 targets for 260 yards and the 1 receiving touchdown.

Wallace was a first-team All-American in 2018 at Oklahoma State and a second-team All-American in 2020. Wallace’s twin brother, Tracin, also played wide receiver for the Cowboys and is now a graduate assistant with his former team, according to the school’s website. Tracin Wallace’s college career was cut short by three ACL injuries.

The Ravens Have 3 Other Wide Receivers Entering Unrestricted Free Agency

Along with Wallace, wide receivers Nelson Agholor, Steven Sims and Deonte Hardy will be unrestricted free agents this offseason. That leaves Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and rookie Tez Walker on Baltimore’s depth chart.

Five-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard is another key offensive player set to enter free agency this offseason. Like Wallace, Ricard expressed his desire to return to the Ravens for at least another year. The 30-year-old said he hopes to finish his career in Baltimore.

Ricard told the team website, “I want to stay here. I want to be here. I want to retire here. We’ll see what happens when the time comes.”

Ricard joined the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He signed a 3-year $11.2 million deal in 2022, according to Spotrac, and was paid $5.1 million in 2024.

According to Spotrac, the Ravens will have $17.3 million in cap space in 2025.