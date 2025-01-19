The Buffalo Bills could get a key player back in time to face the Baltimore Ravens in Sunday’s divisional-round matchup.

Rookie running back Ray Davis was knocked out of last week’s win over the Denver Broncos, suffering a head injury and being placed in concussion protocol. While the Bills did not make a definitive call on the running back’s status for Sunday, they may have given a strong indication that he’s ready to rejoin the team.

Bills Deliver Good Sign on Ray Davis

The Bills announced on Saturday that they elevated wide receiver Jalen Virgil and offensive lineman Will Clapp from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. The Bills had undrafted rookie Frank Gore Jr. available to be elevated as well but brought no extra help for the backfield, leading to hope that Davis would be ready to play.

“No Frank Gore Jr means RB Ray Davis (concussion protocol) has an excellent chance to play Sunday,” noted The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia in a post on X.

Davis joined the Bills as a fourth-round pick this year and was a versatile addition to the offense, rushing for 442 yards with three touchdowns and adding 17 catches for 189 yards and another three receiving touchdowns.

The Bills have utilized all three running backs as they rolled out a balanced rushing attack this year, with James Cook topping 1,000 yards for the second straight season and tying the all-time franchise record with 16 rushing touchdowns. Backup Ty Johnson has also made an impact both on the air and the ground. He rushed for 213 yards with one touchdown and made 18 receptions for 284 yards and another three receiving touchdowns.

The Bills are largely healthy other than the injury to Davis, getting some key players back in recent weeks. The team was missing three important defensive players — linebackers Matt Milano and Terrel Bernard and cornerback Taron Johnson — when they lost to the Ravens 35-10 earlier this season.

Bills Catch Another Injury Break

While the Bills could be on track to get one of their playmakers back on offense, the Ravens might not be so lucky. Wide receiver Zay Flowers, who was hurt in the season finale and missed the team’s wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, was listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said his team would face a big challenge without Flowers on the field. The team’s No. 1 receiver, Flowers made 74 catches for 1,059 yards this season with four touchdowns.

“He is a guy that has been with us all season long [and has] been making things happen for us,” Jackson said, via ESPN. “What he brings to the game — we’re going to miss that. But we have guys who are locked in and are ready to step up to the plate for us.”

Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said it would be up to the team’s other playmakers to help fill the void if Flowers is unable to take the field.