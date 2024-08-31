Bills Face Questions Over ‘Surprising’ Decision to Waive 2024 Draft Pick

The Buffalo Bills appeared to have high hopes for rookie Daequan Hardy, a cornerback who looked to have an inside track on the return specialist job.

But the sixth-round draft pick ended up being waived at the final roster cutdown, making his way back to the team as a practice squad addition the next day. The team’s decision to release Hardy drew some questions, with USA Today’s Nick Wojton calling it the most “surprising” release of the offseason for the Bills.

While Wojton admitted there were “layers” to the decision, it ultimately came as a big surprise given the team’s apparent plans for Hardy.

“The Bills used a sixth-round selection on Hardy and coveted his abilities as a return man,” Wojton wrote. “Head coach Sean McDermott continually had better and better things to say about Hardy during the preseason. Fast forward to cut-down day, Hardy is waived and the Bills made an in-division trade with the New York Jets for Brandon Codrington to be their returner.”

Bills Add Different Rookie to Their Secondary

Bills general manager Brandon Beane explained this week that the team cast a wide net while looking for their new kick returner. The position carries greater importance this season after the NFL instituted new kickoff rules that greatly encourage returns.

“We went through a lot of returners in the spring — guys that got drafted, guys that did not,” Beane said, via Ralph Ventre of Rochester First. “Some guys did it a little bit. Some guys did it a lot. Some guys played at big schools. In this case, some guys played at small schools. You’re looking at a lot different things. You’re trying to make the best decision you can.”

That process helped lead Beane to Codrington, who signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central. Codrington showed some big potential as a kick returner, leading the Bills to make a trade that landed the rookie in exchange for a late-round pick swap in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“When you watch and then you saw it translate to what he did in the preseason. Again, for him, still a small NFL sample, but felt he made good decisions, fielded it cleanly,” Beane said.

Daequan Hardy Will Need to Compete for Role

Hardy could still have a chance to play a role on the team despite missing the initial 53-man roster, but will need to beat out some competition. The Bills made other practice squad additions to provide depth in the secondary, including former first-round safety Lewis Cine.

The Bills have also left the door open for a potential return for Hyde, who said earlier in the offseason he was still considering coming back to play another season. Beane said there have been no specific talks, but would be open to the idea of him coming back for another season.