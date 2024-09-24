Bills S Damar Hamlin Sends Emotional Message to Teammates

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made his way down the sidelines after snagging his first career interception in Monday’s win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, giving hugs to teammates and members of the team’s medical staff.

It was an emotional moment for Hamlin, who had worked his way back after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in a January 2023 game and this year earned a starting role.

Speaking to ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after the game, Hamlin delivered an emotional message to the teammates who supported him through the long process of getting back to speed so he could return to the sport.

“It’s special, man. They were a big part of me being able to make this type of comeback,” Hamlin said. “They pushed me, they gave me love, they gave me grace, they gave me everything I needed on the journey. They was even happier than I was to get my first interception. That just shows the community and the bond that we have here in Buffalo. It’s truly a special place, and I’m glad to be a part of it.”

Damar Hamlin ‘Thankful That I’m a Buffalo Bill’

Hamlin’s interception came late in the second quarter with the Bills leading 20-3, setting up the offense in Jacksonville territory and leading to another touchdown. The Bills went on to win 47-10, a second straight blowout victory that pushed the team to 3-0 on the season.

Thinking about what the interception meant for his own career, Hamlin struggled to find the words.

“There is no word, man. I’m still processing as I go,” he said. “But I was able to take it one day at a time and just my teammates, my coaches, the whole entire Bills organization was always there for me, supporting me just like they are now. I’m just truly thankful, thankful, thankful that I’m a Buffalo Bill.”

Bills Defense Shines Against Jacksonville

The Bills hounded Lawrence throughout the game and continued to generate pressure in the fourth quarter when he was pulled in favor of Mac Jones. The Bills registered five total sacks, including another from edge rusher Von Miller.

Miller is coming off a career-worst season in 2023, when he returned from a torn ACL and struggled to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. He finished the season with just three total tackles in 12 games and was benched late in the season, but already has a sack in each of the team’s three wins so far this season.

The Bills were coming off a long break, having beaten the Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football in Week 2 and then waiting 10 days before taking the field again. Quarterback Josh Allen said after the game that he was impressed the way the team was able to maintain their intensity.

“I think this could have easily been a game where we had 10 days off and let up on the gas. But didn’t sense that from our guys, a lot of urgency throughout the week,” he said, via ESPN. “We didn’t win it today. We won it in the last 10 days.”