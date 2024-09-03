Bills Warned About ‘Massive Step Back’ With New Defensive Starter

The Buffalo Bills made some wholesale changes in their secondary this offseason, parting ways with three longtime starters and filling the empty spaces with a mix of returning veterans and new additions.

The changes may have left the Bills vulnerable in the back end of their defense, The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia warns. He named the safety position the area of biggest concern for the Bills as the start of the season approaches, especially with one player tasked to fill in as a starter.

Bills Turn to Struggling Safety

The Bills made some deep cuts on defense this offseason, releasing veteran safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White in cap-saving moves in March. The team also allowed safety Micah Hyde to leave in free agency.

As Buscaglia wrote, it leaves the Bills with a void on defense and forced to take a “step back” with a starter who struggled in 2023.

“The Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer duo spoiled the Bills for seven years,” Buscaglia wrote. “It was a set-and-forget safety tandem, as they took on so much for the defense and were two of their best players. Now both are gone, and the Bills could take a massive step back. Starting strong safety Taylor Rapp struggled last year in spot starts.”

Rapp ended up starting four games for the Bills, making one interception and 33 total tackles. The former Los Angeles Rams safety earned an overall grade of 56.4 from Pro Football Focus.

Buscaglia noted that the Bills have other question marks, especially at free safety where second-round rookie Cole Bishop and free-agent acquisition Mike Edwards both missed significant stretches of the team’s training camp and preseason. Damar Hamlin is also competing for a spot at free safety, even though he has more often played at strong safety.

The Bills will be without another key starter on defense, which could increase pressure on the secondary. Former Pro Bowl linebacker Matt Milano suffered a torn bicep and is expected to miss the majority of the season.

Bills Get Good News on Rookie Safety

The Bills could have a boost against the Arizona Cardinals in the season opener as Bishop appears on track to play. He was able to return to practice the week before the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers on August 24.