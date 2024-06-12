Bills EDGE Von Miller Turns Heads With Cryptic Instagram Post

For the second straight year, the Buffalo Bills are getting some drama surrounding a star player at the start of mandatory minicamp.

One year after wide receiver Stefon Diggs was sent home from the first day of minicamp, edge rusher Von Miller sparked his own speculation with a cryptic post on Instagram. The veteran shared a popular meme showing an expensive car parked next to an otherwise small and inexpensive home, an image that has been used before in sports in reference to a star player wasted on a poorly run team.

Von Miller posted a cryptic Instagram story👀👀 pic.twitter.com/bBmzjdbpdl — Names Bryce (@BillsByBryce) June 12, 2024

While Miller did not share any caption that further explained the image, some fans questioned whether he was discontent with his place on the team.

No Signs of Unhappiness for Von Miller

Despite the speculation that the image sparked, there was no indication that Miller might not be happy with the team. In his Instagram stories, Miller also shared several images of himself at practice including one with the captions “Hard Hat, Lunch Pail” to show the hard work he was putting in.

Miller also shared another image on Instagram with a more optimistic outlook for the coming season.

“Year 14.. Still tapped in. Still laughing big daily. Still prayed up and letting God guide me,” Miller wrote in the caption.

Von Miller Looking to Bounce Back

Miller is coming off a difficult season where he struggled in returning from a torn ACL. The veteran edge rusher had a career-low three total tackles in 12 games with no sacks and just three total quarterback hits.

This offseason, the Bills and Miller agreed to a renegotiated contract that reduced his salary cap number by $8.02 million for 2024. After the team announced the move, general manager Brandon Beane praised Miller for his willingness to make a sacrifice on behalf of the team.