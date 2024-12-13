Ben Johnson-Bears Rumors Just Went Into Hyperdrive

Quarterback Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears.

Pairing Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson with quarterback Caleb Williams is something many Chicago Bears are dreaming of.

After firing Matt Eberflus on November 29, the franchise hopes it can rejuvenate an offense that has been stagnant for decades. Johnson’s innovative offensive schemes combined with Williams’ potential, could do just that.

The current Lions OC is expected to once again be one of the top head coaching candidates when the season concludes, and according to insider Jeff Hughes of Da Bears Blog, Johnson and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel are serious contenders. His comment about Johnson in particular is interesting:

“I really think Vrabel is a serious head coach,” Hughes wrote on December 11, adding: “And I know Ben Johnson loves Caleb.”

Jeff Hughes: Ben Johnson’s People Have Let Bears Know He’s Interested

Hughes added another wrinkle to his initial post about Johnson in his December 13 column.

“Ben Johnson’s people have made it clear to the Bears that he’s interested. But the process of communication with Johnson will be complicated by the (expected) deep playoff run for the Lions,” Johnson noted. “Would the Bears be okay waiting for Johnson till after a Super Bowl? ‘Yes,’ I was told, unequivocally, if he’s the guy.”

Few insiders in Chicago are as tuned in as Hughes is, so when he posts something like this, it’s worth paying attention to.

Under Johnson’s leadership, the Lions offense has become one of the league’s most formidable units. So far in 2024, Detroit boasts a league-leading average of 32.1 points per game, with quarterback Jared Goff looking like a legitimate MVP candidate. Johnson’s approach emphasizes versatility and innovation, often incorporating trick plays and diverse formations to keep defenses off balance. The Bears could sure use some of that.

Johnson’s experience in developing quarterbacks and designing schemes that cater to their strengths could be instrumental in helping Williams take the next steps. Johnson’s track record with the Lions also suggests he could be a strong mentor for Williams, helping enhance his strengths while also addressing areas that need improvement, like decision-making under pressure.

Ben Johnson Already Loves Caleb Williams & for Good Reason

Johnson is known for his detailed game plans and his ability to maximize player strengths, fostering a dynamic and resilient offense. His commitment to organizational alignment and long-term success makes him an intriguing candidate for the Bears as they search for what may be their most crucial head coach hiring ever. That’s not hyperbole. The team spent the No. 1 overall pick on Williams in 2024, and his development is of paramount importance.

Williams has already shown a keen ability to generate impressive velocity from multiple arm angles and platforms. Combined with his accuracy while on the move, he has already established himself as a unique talent. Check out this throw:

It’s easy to see why Johnson loves what he has seen from Williams.

For Bears Nation, it’s a potential pairing that intrigues for numerous reasons. Johnson’s emphasis on creativity and adaptability would align well with Williams’ ability to execute complex plays and make spontaneous decisions. This partnership could foster an environment where Williams’ talents would be fully utilized, and his decision-making more refined under Johnson’s guidance.

The Bears have long sought a dynamic and effective offense. Pairing Johnson and Williams could offer a strategic pathway to finally get one. Johnson’s innovative approach could revitalize the Bears’ offensive schemes, while Williams’ playmaking abilities would give fans something to cheer for again. We’ll see what happens, but Johnson’s is clearly a top name to watch.