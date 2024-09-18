Bears Urged to Add 5-Time Pro Bowler to Porous O-Line

The Chicago Bears don’t have a ton of options to improve the offensive line right away but after the way the unit played against the Houston Texans last Sunday, the front office is certainly examining its options for the future.

Bleacher Report’s NFL Scouting Department suggested on Monday, September 16, that the Bears make a run at five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff when he becomes available next March.

“While re-signing Teven Jenkins might be a priority for Ryan Poles this offseason, Jenkins is still an impending free agent at this stage. If he ends up walking in free agency, picking up someone like Scherff would be a wise investment,” B/R wrote. “The 32-year-old might not have a long tenure in Chicago, but he’d at least be able to help keep Caleb Williams upright for a couple of years.”

Bears Have Serious Issues With Starting Right Guard Nate Davis

Scherff, now 33 years old, is a 10-year pro and the starting right guard for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He joined the team in 2022 following his most recent Pro Bowl campaign and has started every game since.

Chicago can’t get in on Scherff right now absent a trade proposal, which would probably make little sense at this point considering what Jacksonville would want for a starting-caliber offensive lineman mid-season. However, Scherff is playing in the final year of a three-year, $49.5 million deal and will be an unrestricted free agent next March.

While Bleacher Report floated Scherff as a target for Chicago should the team fail to re-sign Jenkins, or choose not to do so, he actually makes a good deal of sense for the Bears even if Jenkins inks an extension.

Jenkins starts on the left side of the line, while Scherff starts on the right. Bears right guard Nate Davis has been below average since joining the team last season and has frustrated coaches with a lack of work ethic in practice this year.

Chicago has an out in Davis’ three-year deal following the 2024 campaign that will cost the team just a $2 million dead cap hit. If his attitude in practice and play on the field don’t improve over the balance of the regular season, the Bears could look to move on come spring.

Bears Offensive Line Criticized Widely After Allowing 7 Sacks to Texans Defense

Chicago’s pass blocking has been a major concern across every position on the line, and the unit proved unable to block a five-man front against the Texans in Week 2.

The Bears offensive line allowed 7 sacks and 11 QB hits on the day, drawing criticism from legendary coach Bill Belichick during his appearance on the Monday edition of the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“[The Bears] had trouble with a four-man rush, five-man rush — just single blocks up there have been a problem for them,” Belichick said. “I like the receivers and I think the quarterback has got a chance, but it’s tough, and I think it’s going to get tougher.”