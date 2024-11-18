Jaquan Brisker Sends Bears Fans Blunt 8-Word Message After Loss to Packers

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker hasn’t played since Week 5 of the regular season, but he has been paying close attention to the team’s games, often tossing commentary up on social media during huge moments or after key plays.

As of November 18, 2024, Brisker remains on injured reserve as he deals with symptoms from a concussion. The team hasn’t fared that well in his absence. The Bears have lost four straight, most recently falling to the rival Green Bay Packers, 20-19 Week 11. It was a game the Bears had a chance to win, as kicker Cairo Santos attempted and missed a 46-yard field goal as time expired.

It was Chicago’s 11th loss in a row to the Packers, and just one of several heartbreaking last-second defeats the team has suffered this season, much less during the tenure of current head coach Matt Eberflus, who remains a strong candidate to get fired at season’s end.

After the loss to Green Bay, Brisker took to social media to send a very telling message to Bears fans everywhere. “You guys deserve so much more… I’m sorry 💔💔,” Brisker posted on X.

Jaquan Brisker’s Message to Bears Fans Shows Awareness of Team’s Current Situation

The Bears won 10 games combined in Brisker’s first two seasons in the league, and the team is 4-6 after its loss to the Packers. The young safety wants to win, and he understands that the fan base is starved for a winner, as well.

It’s unclear if Brisker’s post was also a veiled shot at Eberflus, but it’s certainly possible.

In his rookie season, also Eberflus’ first as head coach, Brisker made an immediate impact on the Bears’ defense, starting 15 games. He recorded 94 total tackles (63 solo), 4.0 sacks, two pass deflections and one interception that year. His aggressive style of play and ability to read plays quickly earned him recognition as one of the league’s promising young safeties.

Brisker continued to be a defensive cornerstone for the Bears in 2023. He started 15 games, amassing 94 total tackles (55 solo), 1.0 sacks, nine pass deflections, and an interception. The 2024 season presented challenges for Brisker, though. He played in five games, recording 37 total tackles (20 solo), 1.0 sack, two pass deflections, and one interception, but suffered a concussion, which ultimately landed him on IR.

Brisker’s Future With Chicago Bears Remains Uncertain

This concussion was notably Brisker’s third in as many seasons, raising concerns about his long-term health and career sustainability. The repeated head injuries have led to discussions among fans and analysts — and we’d assume the Bears organization — about the potential risks associated with his playing style and the necessary precautions moving forward.

Over his NFL career up to this point, Brisker has accumulated the following stats:

Total Tackles: 225 (138 solo)

Sacks: 6

Pass Deflections: 13

Interceptions: 3

Forced Fumbles: 4

Fumble Recoveries: 2

Brisker’s ability to disrupt opposing offenses, combined with his tackling prowess, has made him a valuable asset for Chicago. But the recurring concussions are a significant concern. The Bears’ medical staff and coaching team are likely to approach his return with extreme caution, as they should, prioritizing his long-term health over immediate contributions.

Brisker’s future participation the remainder of the season 2024 is unclear. The Bears, along with Brisker, will need to assess the risks associated with his return to play, considering both his health and the team’s defensive needs.