Bears Shut Down Defensive Starter in ‘Very Concerning Situation’

The Chicago Bears are now shutting down strong safety Jaquan Brisker for at least the next month of the 2024 season as he continues to deal with symptoms of a concussion that have sidelined him since Week 5’s game against Carolina.

The Bears officially placed Brisker on the injured reserve list on November 14, a move that ensures he will miss at least the next four games and makes him ineligible to return to the 53-man roster until at least Week 15 ahead of their road game in Minnesota.

Brisker has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since October 7 and has not played since Week 5’s win over the Panthers. He sustained his injury in the second quarter of that game when he delivered a hit on tight end Tommy Tremble — who lowered his helmet into Brisker’s and was later fined as a result — that forced a turnover.

After the play, Brisker went to the sideline where the NFLPA’s unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant evaluated him for a concussion before eventually clearing him to return to the game. He returned in the third quarter and played out the rest of the 36-10 win; though, he entered concussion protocol when he reported symptoms the next day.

“This was the helmet-to-helmet hit that resulted in Jaquan Brisker’s concussion in Week 5,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov wrote on X following news of the Bears’ move. “He is still in protocol and is now being placed on IR. A very concerning situation.”

Brisker now has three diagnosed concussions in his first three NFL seasons, adding to the widespread concern for his health and safety.

Jaquan Brisker Indicates Safety Behind Move to IR

Brisker has spoken out about his health at least a few times on his X account since he sustained his concussion in October 6’s win against the Panthers at home.

Back on October 25, Brisker wrote a message directed at Bears fans: “I’ll be better than ever! Thank you for supporting me and the love! Means so much in today’s time.”

Brisker then indirectly commented on his concussion again on X on November 13 after head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed he would not play in Week 11’s game against the Green Bay Packers. That time, instead of penning his own message, he simply reposted a fan’s comment criticizing the people who are impatient about Brisker’s return to play.

“I find it so annoying how people r acting like it’s crazy for a star NFL player to prioritize his brain/future health rather than simply lying/denying symptoms in order to return to play ASAP,” X user Sophia (@AllessSophia) wrote on November 13. “@JaquanBrisker is setting a good example by letting his brain fully heal before RTP.”

To be fair, the fan reaction to Brisker’s long-term absence seems more likely rooted in concern than outrage. It is uncommon for a concussion to sideline an NFL player for four games — or eight games, as is now the case for Brisker — so it is only natural for fans to worry about his long-term health, both for the player and for the team.

How Will Jaquan Brisker’s Concussions Impact Career?

The Bears are naturally hoping that Brisker will recover in the next four weeks and can return to the lineup as his usual, hard-hitting self down the stretch of the 2024 regular season. The 2022 second-round pick is an integral part of their secondary and has the potential to be a long-term starter for the Bears defense given his strong level of play.

Given the highly publicized concussion discourse about NFL players, though, it is fair to wonder if Brisker’s concussions will have a long-term impact on his playing career.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been at the heart of the conversation about concussions in the NFL. Since coming into the league in 2020, the former No. 5 overall pick has sustained three concussions, including one earlier this season that kept him off the field for four games. His second of two concussions during the 2022 season also forced the Dolphins to cart him off the field and shut him down for the year.

Now, despite public speculation, Tagovailoa has said his history of head injuries has not caused him to consider retiring from the NFL, but other high-profile players before him have walked away from their careers for their safety. The most prominent example is former No. 1 overall pick and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who retired abruptly before the 2019 season due to the mental and physical toll of his injuries.

That’s not to say that Brisker will walk the same path as either Tagovailoa or Luck, but it does raise the level of concern for his safety and his long-term health.