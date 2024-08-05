Bears Set to ‘Probe the Market’ as Concerns Over Nate Davis, OL Injuries Mount

With over a month to go before the Chicago Bears kick their regular season off at home against the Tennessee Titans, the team already has some injury concerns on the offensive line.

Two starters, right guard Nate Davis and right tackle Darnell Wright, have been missing time with undisclosed injury issues.

ESPN insider Dan Graziano visited the Bears’ training camp on July 30 and 31, and he left with some telling impressions.

“I always come away from a camp thinking differently about some aspect of the team than I did going in, and one of my takeaways from Bears camp is that I’m wondering if they have enough on the lines, Graziano wrote on August 3, adding:

“The offensive line is still missing guard Nate Davis, who hasn’t delivered much at all since the team signed him to a three-year, $30 million contract in the spring of 2023, and as a result the Bears have had to shuffle guys around on the interior this camp. Watch for the team to probe the market a bit if and when a center or guard becomes available as cuts come in.”

Bears Currently Have Limited Options in Free Agency at Center, Interior OL

This year, all NFL teams must make the final cuts to their respective 53-man rosters by August 27. If Graziano is correct and the Bears are going to add to the offensive line when cuts start rolling in, it’ll likely happen around that date or shortly after.

As it stands, there really aren’t many capable O-linemen yet available in free agency.

Veteran center Connor Williams, 27, is still available. The former Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins starter remains a long shot, as he tore his ACL Week 14 of the 2023 regular season.

Considering his experience (he has played in 83 games and started 77 over his six years in the league), it’s surprising Williams hasn’t been signed already. His asking price could be too high, or he may not be in playing shape just yet. Either way, if Williams is currently the best option for the Bears, the team waiting until final cuts are made seems likely.

What’s Going on With Nate Davis & Darnell Wright Injuries?

Both starting offensive linemen have been sidelined in recent weeks, with another starter, Teven Jenkins, leaving practice early on August 4. An encouraging sign may have emerged in that same August 4 practice: Davis dressed and was in pads and participated in some team drills. He did cut his participation short, however, as ESPN’s Courtney Cronin noted:

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about when Wright specifically might return, and he didn’t exactly provide clarity on the issue.

“We’re hopeful on a lot of guys,” Eberflus said on August 1. “Hopefully we get some guys on the O-line and D-line back, so we are hopeful.”

The Bears also have rookie third-round tackle Kiran Amegadjie on the Non-Football Injury list, so they’re currently shorthanded when it comes to offensive linemen. Amid all the injuries to the line, two starting center candidates, Coleman Shelton and Ryan Bates, have been filling in on the right side when needed.

“We have to look at and change those combinations there with Coleman at center, Bates at center,” Eberflus said, before shouting out OL Bill Murray, who spent the 2023 season on Chicago’s practice squad.

“We got to keep working and developing. Bill Murray has had a really good camp so far. Just naming one guy but he has done a really nice job. Done a nice job in pass pro. He’s learning it. He’s got the athletic ability to get it done. Never put a ceiling on any player. We’re excited to see him play too.”

It would be great if Murray and a few others can step up while much of the O-line is banged up. Either way, though, depth is already starting to be an issue for the Bears. Look for them to add to the line soon.