Bears Sign Huge Ex-Chargers Lineman After Losing Promising OL to Injury

In a series of roster moves heading into their Week 9 showdown against the Arizona Cardinals, the Chicago Bears staff placed offensive lineman Bill Murray on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, while also signing OL Austen Pleasants to the practice squad.

In a corresponding roster move, Chicago released long snapper Jake McQuaide from its PS. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported the moves.

Murray has become an unexpected standout for the Bears in the 2024 season. Originally a practice squad player, he earned his spot on the Bears’ active roster and has proven invaluable, especially in their Week 5 victory against the Carolina Panthers.

Bears Place OL Bill Murray on Injured Reserve, Losing Quality O-Line Depth

When starting left guard Teven Jenkins was sidelined with an ankle injury Week 5, Murray stepped in seamlessly, allowing zero pressures, QB hits, or sacks and helping the Bears dominate in a 36-10 win over Carolina.

His impressive pass-blocking grade of 85.7 and run-blocking grade of 77.3 from Pro Football Focus on the season underscores his ability to handle both aspects of offensive line play at a high level. Losing him will be a significant setback for the Bears, as he was a key depth piece this season.

Who Is New Bears OL Austen Pleasants?

The 6-foot-7 Pleasants played his college ball at Ohio University in Athens. He caught on with the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2020, spending most of his rookie year on their practice squad. He was released by the Jags in October of that season.

Following his release, Pleasants joined the Panthers’ practice squad and earned a spot on the active roster in November 2021. He signed a reserve/future contract with Carolina in early 2022 but was waived before the start of the season. He was signed to the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad in November 2022, where he signed another reserve/future contract in 2023. Despite showing promise, the Chargers also let Pleasants walk.

He has just two regular season starts over his career. Now, he’ll get a new opportunity in Chicago.