Bears May Have New Competition Brewing on OL Between Longtime Starter & UDFA

Teven Jenkins has started 29 games for the Chicago Bears over the last four seasons.

Currently the team’s starting left guard, Jenkins has also started on the right side, showcasing a solid versatility. His primary problem, though, is well documented: He has yet to play a full season because of injury issues.

While he started every game so far this season, Jenkins has also exited two different games due to various ailments. Week 4, he left the Bears’ game against the L.A. Rams due to a hip injury. A week later against the Carolina Panthers, he also exited early, this time with an ankle issue.

Jenkins traveled with the team to London for its Week 6 showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it’s unknown if he’ll play. “We’ll see where it is as we go through the week,” Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on October 7.

When Jenkins left the team’s Week 5 game, reserve OL Bill Murray, an undrafted journeyman who spent the 2023 season on Chicago’s practice squad, took his place — and Murray’s play was noticeably solid. Could a competition be brewing between Jenkins and Murray? Let’s dusciss.

Could Bears OL Bill Murray Challenge Teven Jenkins for Starting LG Job?

Murray came in after Jenkins left the game, playing 37 snaps at left guard. Murray didn’t allow a single pressure, and he was not penalized once. He earned an impressive 87.5 pass block grade from Pro Football Focus, along with a 79.2 run blocking grade.

It was an impressive performance from a player who has played in just one NFL game — and that was back in December of 2022.

“(He) did a really nice job stepping in there from what I saw,” Eberflus said about Murray after the game. “I’ve got to look at the tape, but it looked like he was physical, he was sound in there in terms of fundamentals.”

An undrafted player out of William & Mary, Murray signed with the New England Patriots as an UDFA in 2020. He spent two years on the Pats’ practice squad before getting released prior to the 2023 season. That’s when the Bears picked him up.

“What’s noteworthy, beyond another new ailment for Jenkins, is that Murray apparently moved up the depth chart in the eyes of the coaching staff,” Bears insider Brad Biggs wrote on October 7, adding:

“How things shake out on the line in the week ahead is worth monitoring. Murray could be an option to remain in the lineup if the Bears want to give Jenkins two weeks (including the bye) to heal up.”

NFL Analyst on Murray: Bears Have to See What They Have in Him

It was just one game against a very bad opponent, but Murray still looked like he could be the real deal.

“Overall, there is a lot to like in this tape,” Quinten Krzysko wrote on X about Murray. “It was one game against one of the weaker DLs in the league. But the Bears owe it to themselves to find out what he can do against other teams. Because against the Panthers, he seemed very capable (to good) in pass protection, played with excellent motor and effort.”

“That could all come tumbling down against better competition,” Krzysko also noted. “There is only one way for us to find out, but I am sure coaches have seen him against the Bears starting DTs and have a better idea. I hope to see more from Murray in the near future.”

Considering their recent struggles with consistency on the offensive line, the Bears should absolutely see what they have in Murray. You never know when you find a diamond in the rough, and Jenkins will likely be gone next year, as he’s in the final year of his rookie contract and hasn’t proven he can stay healthy enough to earn a new deal.

Murray may turn out to be a dud — but he could also wind up being a gem. There’s only one way to find out.

