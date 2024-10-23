Bears Trade Proposal Swaps Keenan Allen for Young Eagles OL

The Chicago Bears signed veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen in the 2024 offseason to give rookie quarterback and top draft pick Caleb Williams another reliable set of hands in addition to top wideout DJ Moore.

While it’s unlikely the Bears would be willing to part with the veteran wideout, as Allen seems to finally be hitting his stride in Chicago, Bears general manager Ryan Poles is always on the hunt for young offensive linemen. What if there was a trade swap that would ship Allen off in exchange for a raw OL who could have untapped potential?

Over in Philadelphia, the Eagles have one of the best offensive lines in all of football. Their depth on OL is something most teams would love to have, with multiple young players currently waiting in the wings for an opportunity.

Those offensive linemen include Tyler Steen. Drafted in 2023, Steen was selected for his versatility, as he has the ability to play both guard and tackle. He’s a developing player who hasn’t fully established himself as a starter, but is a valuable depth piece on a strong Eagles offensive line. Could a Steen-for-Allen swap be a possibility for the Bears? Let’s discuss.

Would Chicago Bears Trade WR Keenan Allen?

NFL insider Peter Schrager mentioned Allen as a name to watch for heading into the trade deadline. Allen is in the final year of his $80 million contract, and he has a cap hit just above $23 million this season. The Bears have zero commitment to him beyond 2024. Let’s play along with Schrager and assume the Bears may be willing to listen to offers for him. Here’s a potential trade we put together:

Bears Receive: Tyler Steen (Eagles OL), 2024 4th round pick

Eagles Receive: Keenan Allen (Bears WR)

In this scenario, the Bears would continue to rebuild and focus on the long-term development of their roster. Swapping Allen, who is still productive but older, for a young lineman like Steen could make sense as part of their future core.

The Bears could use more depth and development on the offensive line, given their struggles protecting quarterback in recent seasons. Adding a young player with Steen’s potential could be part of a longer-term solution to improve the O-line. He has allowed 7 hurries and 1 pressure (no sacks) in 100 pass rush snaps over his two seasons, per PFF.

Additionally, receiving a fourth-round pick would give Poles more draft capital to add further talent. The Bears could prioritize building around Williams with a stronger offensive line and further developing their young receivers like Rome Odunze and Tyler Scott.

Why Would the Philadelphia Eagles Consider This Trade?

The Eagles have a deep, strong offensive line, but could benefit from adding depth at wide receiver, especially considering injuries and some inconsistencies. Adding a proven receiver with Allen’s skillset could provide QB Jalen Hurts with another reliable target, complementing A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, especially in short-to-medium routes.

Philadelphia is in win-now mode, aiming to capitalize on their recent Super Bowl appearance and Hurts’ rapid development. Though they lose Steen in this trade scenario, the Eagles are known for their strong O-line depth and can afford to give up a younger piece while addressing a need for a reliable WR.

This trade would balance both teams’ current needs: The Bears get younger and add depth to their offensive line, while the Eagles would bring in a veteran receiver for an offensive boost without dramatically weakening their O-line depth.

That said, the Bears added Allen for a reason, and he’s coming off a 2-TD performance Week 6. He’s a perfect security blanket for Williams, and it’s unlikely Chicago will want to move on from him just yet. Anything is possible, of course, but we think Allen will stay put regardless of trade rumors.