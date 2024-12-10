Calls Mount for Bears to Bench Struggling CB Tyrique Stevenson

Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson.

The noise is getting louder about Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson after another rough performance in Week 14’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers, prompting some fans and media to call for the team to bench him as a starter.

Stevenson struggled once again in the Bears’ 38-13 loss to the Niners on December 8, seemingly losing track of wide receiver Jauan Jennings in the end zone on the game’s opening drive and surrendering a 7-yard touchdown catch that set the evening’s tone.

While the defense struggled as a whole in the loss, Stevenson’s glaring mistake repeated a familiar pattern for the 2023 second-round pick. Things have been rushing downhill for him ever since he turned his back to the Washington Commanders’ game-winning Hail Mary in Week 8, choosing to taunt opposing fans instead of preventing the play.

Rather than learn from his mistake, Stevenson has persisted with his antics in the six games since his humiliation. One such incident included tripping Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams on the sideline during Week 13’s loss. While he did not draw a flag for his actions, they earned him a $19,697 fine from the NFL the following week.

Perhaps if Stevenson were playing at a high level, the Bears could overlook some of his more immature moments, but that is not the case — and it has become the basis for why some believe the team should at least discuss the possibly benching Stevenson.

“Might be time for the #Bears to have a conversation, IMO,” Windy City Gridiron’s Jacob Infante wrote on X on December 9.

Fans Laid Into Tyrique Stevenson After Week 14 Loss

Stevenson’s downward trajectory has elicited a harsh response from fans over the past few weeks, but things seemed to reach a breaking point following Week 14’s loss.

“Tyrique Stevenson is making business decisions. Please bench him ASAP,” wrote one fan on X after Stevenson allowed his opening-drive touchdown against the 49ers.

Stevenson certainly seems to have taken a step back during his second year in Chicago. After tallying four interceptions and 16 pass deflections as a 16-game rookie starter in 2023, Stevenson has seen his numbers drop in nearly every category, including his yards allowed per completion (11.9 to 15.3) and yards allowed per target (7.2 to 9.0).

“Tyrique Stevenson just backed up and let the Niners get that first down,” another fan wrote in frustration during the loss to San Francisco. “He has to go this offseason.”

While Stevenson could still get himself back on the right track over the final four games, he could just as easily find his job in jeopardy for 2025 if his play continues to decline.

“Tyrique Stevenson is the worst corner in the league and I say that with my chest,” a different fan wrote in reply to Infante’s aforementioned post. “Please let him be gone.”

Terell Smith Could Replace Stevenson in Bears’ Lineup

Infante also pointed out the difference in play between Stevenson and cornerback Terell Smith — a 2023 fifth-round pick — as justification for the Bears to bench the former.

According to Pro Football Focus, Stevenson ranks near the bottom third of the league with a 55.6 PFF grade. He has allowed an opposing passer rating of 94.5 in coverage and has missed 11.7% of his tackles. Meanwhile, Smith has the 10th-highest overall grade (79.8) and 12th-highest coverage grade (79.1) among all NFL cornerbacks and is besting Stevenson in both passer rating allowed (66.7) and missed tackle rate (7.1%).

“I am begging the Bears to play Terrell Smith more down the stretch this year,” wrote Luke O’Grady, co-host of the Chicago Football Connection podcast. “He has flashed enough that it would be valuable to know if he can be a full-time starter going forward. Not to mention Stevenson has really regressed pretty much all season.”

There is good news for Bears fans more interested in seeing Smith than Stevenson. In Week 14’s loss to the Niners, Smith out-snapped Stevenson, 33 to 29, illustrating that the Bears are willing to trust their less problematic cornerback with more responsibility. Perhaps interim head coach Thomas Brown prefers a rotation between the two, but he might see Stevenson’s struggles and turn more confidently to Smith down the stretch.