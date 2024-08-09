Forgotten Former Bears 2nd-Round Pick Finds New Home With Ravens

A second-round selection for the Chicago Bears in 2018, wide receiver Anthony Miller hasn’t appeared in a regular season NFL game since 2021. Now, he’ll be getting a new opportunity with the Baltimore Ravens.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz first reported the signing.

The once-promising wideout spent his first three seasons with the Bears before the team traded him to the Houston Texans after the 2020 season. Frequent injuries were a huge reason Chicago parted ways with him.

Miller dislocated his left shoulder multiple times during his rookie season and later had surgery on it in 2019. He suffered another shoulder injury while returning a kickoff the following year and was forced to undergo a second procedure again in 2020.

His career got off to a solid start. Miller led the Bears with seven touchdowns as a rookie despite dealing with the shoulder dislocation for much of the year. He followed that up by catching 52 passes for 656 yards in 2019. Both remain career highs.

Former Bears WR Anthony Miller Has Bounced Around Before Landing With Ravens

Miller wound up playing in just two games with the Texans before they released him in October of 2021. He signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers shortly after that, appearing in one game with them in 2021. He caught one pass for two yards that year. It was the last time he caught a pass in the NFL.

His injury issues re-emerged in 2022, as he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury before the season even started.

Miller had brief stops with the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs in 2023, spending time on the practice squads of all three teams. He’ll be a practice squad candidate again in Baltimore.

Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor are the top three WRs on Baltimore’s depth chart. Tylan Wallace is behind them at WR4. Miller will be competing with recently-signed veteran wide receiver Russell Gage and Sean Ryan for a spot.

Miller Is Still Only Just 29 Years Old

Still just 29 years old, Miller is young enough to make a comeback happen. Health will be paramount, of course.

The 51st overall pick in 2018, Miller said back in 2022 he has adjusted his attitude since entering the league.

“It’s definitely a different situation than from when I just got into the league,” Miller told Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review in June of 2022. “I was a second-round pick, so to go from that to now in the position where I’m doing everything I can just to make the team, it’s definitely a humbling experience.”

“I feel like I’m more mature in my career within my position and also on the details of playing the game. Now I think I’ve sharpened those up, and I’m ready to go out there and play the best I can,” Miller added.

The veteran wide receiver also noted he’s open to playing a role solely on special teams, such as gunner, if a team requires it.

“I feel like I am just a football player — I can play anything,” Miller said. “I just have to take advantage of all the opportunities that I get, no matter what position.”

Miller now joins several former Chicago players in Baltimore, including former Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, safety Eddie Jackson and defensive lineman Brent Urban.