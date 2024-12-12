Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Drops Painful Message to Fans

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is getting honest ahead of the team's game against the Carolina Panthers.

The Dallas Cowboys have been experiencing a rough season, but it’s not all their fault. The team has been plagued with injuries, including losing their star quarterback, Dak Prescott, to a season-ending injury and various other injuries sprinkled throughout the squad.

While the Cowboys have enjoyed some success this season, including a 2-2 showing from backup quarterback Cooper Rush, their hopes to make the playoffs pretty much evaporated on Sunday, with a 27-20 loss to the Bengals.

Following the game, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has dropped some truth bombs about the frustrations that came with losing that important game. Lamb, as always, had a stellar showing on Sunday, notching 93 yards and a touchdown on six catches, all while dealing with a shoulder injury.

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Gets Real About Losses

Following the Bengals loss, Lamb was asked to talk about the frustrations in the locker room and how the guys felt after the big loss.

Lamb summed the emotions up with a very honest and painful statement: “It sucks.”

He added, “Obviously, we needed that win, and we didn’t get it. So, as for everybody in the locker room, I mean, obviously that one hit us, and I ain’t really got too much to say on it, but yeah, it sucks.”

When asked if that loss hurt more than the other Cowboys losses this season, Lamb said, “They all hurt just the same.”

“I mean, they add up, and then this is what you get.”

There were some bright spots, though. Lamb praised the defense and said “they did a great job, obviously, just stopping them, giving us an opportunity to take over the game and giving us plenty of opportunities. Obviously, some of them we didn’t maximize and fulfill, but, I feel like going into halftime, we kind of dried up on the offensive side, and then coming out, we were still short.”

Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb on His Shoulder Injury

Lamb has been nursing a shoulder injury, and he opened up about it during a press conference on December 5.

“It’s not a pleasant feeling, obviously for everyone that’s experienced an AC [joint] sprain,” he said, via CBS Sports. “They understand what I’m going through.” But, Lamb was positive, stating, “It’s fine. You got to take it day to day. You have to stay on it. You have to keep recovering.”

He added that while playing with the injury is “tricky,” it’s not anything he hasn’t experienced before. “It starts off as a mental thing before it becomes an unfathomable pain,” he added.

Lamb also had an AC joint sprain in his shoulder as a freshman at Oklahoma in 2017. So, he’s learned how to deal with it, and it’s possible that history of dealing with this particular injury is helping him the second time around.

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up to take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 15. It’s actually the first game the Panthers have been favored to win in two years, but don’t count the Cowboys out just yet.