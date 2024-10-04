Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Speaks Out on Lackluster Start to the Season

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a Week 4 win over rivals the New York Giants, but it was a close game at 20-15, and the Cowboys are 2-2 going into their Week 5 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some fans are frustrated with the lackluster start, as is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Speaking on 105.3 the Fan in an October 4 interview, Jones discussed the team’s 2-2 start and why he says he isn’t worried about the rest of the season.

Jerry Jones is Looking at the ‘Positives’

The Cowboys have lost two games this season: a September 15 matchup against the Saints, 44-19, and a September 22 game against the Ravens, 28-25.

When talking about the Cowboys’ modest start to the season, Jones talked about the importance of success over the long run as opposed to a quick string of wins and then cooling off during the playoffs.

“Look for the positives. Look for us to be improving,” Jones said. “I’m interested in building toward the crescendo of getting in the playoffs, and then being a much better team than we are today when we get to the playoffs. I think that’s what you’re seeing.”

Jones also discussed a hypothetical situation where the team was on fire during the regular season but lost early in the playoffs, emphasizing not to peak too soon. He says that most fans, even if they’re frustrated right now, would rather have a slow start to the regular season and to go well into the postseason.

“If someone had come to you before the season started and said, ‘Would you rather us struggle a little bit during the season, or knock it out of the park during the season and lose early in the playoffs?'” Jones said. He added, “There’s no question everybody would say, ‘Man, have a little less season and a little more playoffs.'”

Mike McCarthy Gives Props to the Cowboys’ ‘Healthy’ Locker Room

Following the Cowboys’ win over the Giants in Week 4, coach Mike McCarthy said the team got a positive boost from the road victory.

“I mean, winning is always a great thing, especially on the road,” he said during a postgame press conference. “Road wins are the best. Division games, you’re going to add another layer to it. So, yeah, we feel great about what we accomplished tonight but I think for the fourth week in a row, we realized that we have a lot of work to do.”

McCarthy also said team has a “healthy” environment in the locker room, which goes a long way, even following losses.

“I think we do a really good job internally focusing on what we’re doing every day,” he said. “I think sometimes our guys give honest answers to the questions from the externals and sometimes there’s things that are said that really don’t reflect the way it is internally. These guys didn’t blink. They came in here Monday, and I thought they were very accountable.”

He added that, “I think this is as healthy a locker room, leadership group that we’ve had in my time here. And, I think everything that needed to be said was said.”