Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy Could Be Replaced by ‘Rising, Bright Football Mind’

Following the Dallas Cowboys‘ facepalm-worthy 44-19 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, September 15, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is finding himself a bit in the hot seat. While fans are often the first to call for coaches and players to step down, some in the media are starting to jump on the bandwagon and suggest coaches to replace McCarthy. One NFL writer and expert thinks he knows of the “perfect” candidate to step in for the Cowboys.

Klint Kubiak Could Be One of Jerry Jones’ ‘First Calls This Offseason’

Joe Summers of Sport DFW has a September 15 feature where he says the “perfect” McCarthy replacement was “made clear” during the Cowboys vs. Saints game.

“New Orleans offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is quickly becoming a popular head coaching candidate,” the NFL writer and expert stated. “Derek Carr led the Saints to scores on every drive in Week 1 then continued that streak into the 4th quarter against the Cowboys, giving Jerry Jones a perfect look at someone who could replace McCarthy once he’s let go.”

He added that, “Just like in 2023, Dallas was overmatched against superior schemes. Kubiak is a rising, bright football mind and could be one of Jones’ first calls this offseason. Aside from the clear strategic mistake of employing a lame-duck coach, it’s time for Jones to consider alternatives. McCarthy will remain the coach for the rest of the 2024-25 season, though someone else will almost certainly be manning the ship following the year.”

Other Candidates to Replace Mike McCarthy

Coaching the Cowboys is a major gig, and plenty of other coaches would also be in the running if Jerry Jones looks to replace McCarthy. In a September 16 article for Sport DFW, Devon Platana gives three other options to coach the Cowboys, none of whom are Kubiak.

His No. 1 pick is Bill Belichick, stating that, “If the Cowboys want McCarthy’s potential replacement to lead them to a Super Bowl, look no further than one of the best coaches to ever do it.”

“Belichick and the Cowboys seem like a match made in heaven, especially if the latter wants to end their playoff futility,” he added. “Belichick joining the franchise might hinge on Jones giving up some of his general manager duties given the former’s hands-on style, however, that’s a sacrifice worth making if it means returning the Lombardi Trophy to America’s Team.”

Back in January, Yahoo! Sports asked Jones what he respected about Belichick. Jones’ answer raised some eyebrows and made some believe Jones would be open to the idea of having Belichick coach for the Cowboys.

“I know him personally and I like him,” Jones said. “There’s no doubt in my mind we could work together. None. None.”

Platana also suggested Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as possible replacements for McCarthy.

“Signing Johnson would also show Cowboys fans that the franchise is ready to move into a new era,” Platana noted of Johnson.

“After the defense crumbled against the Saints, it’s clear that the Cowboys could use someone like Spagnuolo,” he said of the Spagnuolo option.