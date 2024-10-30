Cowboys Star Breaks Silence on Nasty Confrontation With Reporter

Following the Dallas Cowboys‘ loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, October 27, emotions were high, and Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs ended up getting into a confrontation with a reporter after the game.

During the game, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw to tight end George Kittle for a short completion, and Kittle clocked a 46-yard gain on the play to the 2-yard line. At the end of the play, Diggs attempted to push Kittle out of bounds to no avail. A clip of the play was posted on X by Underdog NFL, and in a quote-share over the replay, sports anchor Mike Leslie of WFAA wrote, “What is Trevon Diggs doing on this play?” That provoked Diggs to actually leave the locker room and confront Leslie after the game.

Now, Diggs is doubling down on his talk with Leslie and says he has no regrets.

Cowboys Cornerback Trevon Diggs Felt Reporter’s Comments Were ‘Unnecessary’

On Monday, October 28, Diggs appeared on “The Edge with Micah Parsons” podcast and talked about the incident. He opened up about why he felt he wanted to confront Leslie and why he stands by his actions.

“I just felt like it was unnecessary,” Diggs said on the show. “I just felt like he was trying to use my name for clicks. After the game, I just happened to see it. I clicked on it and seen who it was, and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s right here.’ So I went up to him and I just spoke how I felt.”

He added, “I just kind of let my emotions get the best of me. But at the end of the day, it still doesn’t make it right for anybody to be saying anything or just trying to throw dirt on your name and make it seem like you’re doing a bad job because I felt like I played my hardest game.”

Diggs is expected to help lead the Dallas Cowboys’ defense, so his actions can take on a greater role and be under more scrutiny. He’s on a five-year, $97 million contract with Dallas. Diggs’ response was a bit surprising, since it’s not uncommon for sports journalists to make critical comments about players on social media, but it must have dug at him, pun intended, and you can’t blame him for wanting to stand up for himself.

What Was Said in the Tunnel

As for the initial incident, when Diggs left the locker room to go into the tunnel, he walked up to Leslie and said, “Out of that whole play, that is all you took from that? You don’t know football. You can’t do nothing that I do. You can’t go out there and do nothing. Stay in your lane, buddy. Stop playing me, bro.”

Leslie responded by saying, “Just asking the question, Trevon. I am happy to have you answer the question …”

Diggs added, “Out of the whole play, that is what you took from that? That’s what you got from that? From that whole play, that’s what you got from that?”

Leslie responded, appearing to try to egg Diggs on, saying, “I am asking. … We can talk about it more, what were you doing then?”

Diggs responded, “Talk about deez [expletive].”