Jerry Jones Issues 4-Word Statement on Cowboys’ Schottenheimer Hire

The Dallas Cowboys have named Brian Schottenheimer their next head coach, opting for a familiar face close to home.

The Cowboys had multiple interviews with Schottenheimer, who has been with the team the last three seasons — two as offensive coordinator. Former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, Seattle Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore also interviewed for the job.

However, the Cowboys opted to hire Schottenheimer, 51, who has no head coaching experience but has been a long-time assistant at the college and NFL levels.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones led the coaching search and some other names emerged as candidates. That includes Deion Sanders and Pete Carroll, who took a job with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday morning.

Schottenheimer isn’t a name that will move the needle with the fan base but Jones appears happy with how things played out.

“He’s no assistant anymore,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told ESPN.

Cowboys Parted Ways With Mike McCarthy

The Cowboys found themselves in a somewhat unusual situation. Mike McCarthy coached out the final year of his contract, and the sides decided to part ways after a discussion following the season’s end.

Dallas finished the season 7-10, although they spent a chunk of the year without the services of franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. McCarthy had previously led Dallas to three consecutive 12-win regular seasons but had just one playoff win to show for it.

“Throughout Mike McCarthy’s tenure here, including the last several weeks, I have been very complimentary of the job he has done,” Jones said. “That has applied to our record over that time period, our team unity and culture, Mike’s qualifications and track record of success, and on a personal level as a tremendous human being. I have great respect for Mike, and he has led the team through some very unique and challenging times during his tenure.

“Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction. I thank Mike and wish him, his wife Jessica and their family the best. They have been a wonderful part of our community here.”

Cowboys Hire Matt Eberflus as Defensive Coordinator

The Cowboys got a late start on their coaching search and Schottenheimer will have to scramble to assemble his staff. The first name he’s added is former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who will be the team’s defensive coordinator. Ed Werder first reported the hire. Eberflus previously served as a linebackers coach and defensive passing game coordinator with the Cowboys.

Eberflus will have a lot of pieces to work with on the defensive side of the ball, including perennial Pro Bowl talent Micah Parsons. He’s heading into his fifth NFL season and is expected to land a lucrative extension this offseason.

The Cowboys recently extended quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who do have some consistency with Schottenheimer returning in his new role. Dallas has the No. 12 overall pick in the draft.