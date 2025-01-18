Cowboys Make Announcement on Robert Saleh

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their interview with Robert Saleh but have yet to make a decision on their open head coaching position.

Saleh was the second candidate interviewed by Jerry Jones and the Cowboys. Dallas hosted Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore for a virtual interview on Friday.

The team announced on Saturday afternoon that an in-person interview with Saleh had been completed and he’s on a short list of current candidates. Seahawks assistant and former Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier will also interview for the position.

Saleh, 45, made a name for himself as the defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. He spent three-plus turbulent seasons with the New York Jets as their head coach before being let go during the season in October. He posted a 20-36 record with no playoff appearances.

Jets owner Woody Johnson hoped that letting go of Saleh would spark the team after a 2-3 start. It didn’t do so, and the Jets limped to the end of the season, finishing 5-12.

Kellen Moore Favorite for Cowboys Job

The Cowboys parted ways with Mike McCarthy on Monday. McCarthy spent five seasons with the Cowboys, amassing a 49-35 record. However, after a 7-10 campaign, the sides decided to go their separate ways.

Moore is the current favorite to replace McCarthy, coming in at -150 at DraftKings. He is preparing for a divisional-round clash with the Los Angeles Rams. Moore spent three seasons as the team’s offensive coordinator from 2019-22 and had a stint in Dallas as a player. The Eagles are not worried about Moore’s interview being a distraction.

“He’ll be in all the meetings and doing all his work,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said. “There’s no doubt that he has been all week and he’s done everything the way he’s needed to do it to get ourselves ready for this.

“You know, I think there’s sometimes a misconception of coaches that like at the end of the week you don’t get any time to relax. There is a time on Fridays and Saturday afternoons where you do that. And those are the times that in these scenarios, guys get to earn the right to interview for jobs.”

Deion Sanders Still in Mix for Cowboys

Another prominent name being mentioned as an option for the Cowboys is Deion Sanders. The Colorado head coach has spoken with Jones, although an official interview has not been set up.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN on Monday. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Sanders has made a significant impact in Boulder with the Buffaloes and is fresh off a 9-4 campaign with the Buffaloes. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network gave an update on the situation, which doesn’t appear to be too serious.

“Let’s talk about Deion,” Rapoport said on Saturday. “Deion has had some conversations with Jerry Jones. My understanding is that there is some sort of mutual interest here. Here is where it stands, understanding it’s Jerry Jones and anything can happen — there has been no interview and there is not one scheduled. I’d be surprised if an interview every happens.”

Rapoport mentions that Sanders is negotiating with Colorado on a potentially lucrative extension.