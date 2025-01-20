Cowboys Make Announcement on Leslie Frazier

The Dallas Cowboys have completed their interview with Leslie Frazier as the franchise’s search for their next head coach continues.

Frazier interviewed with the Cowboys in person on Monday. The team announced the interview via social media.

“We have completed an in-person interview with Leslie Frazier for our Head Coach position,” the team’s official account wrote on X.

Dallas has also met with former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh in person and did a virtual interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Frazier, 65, served as the Minnesota Vikings‘ head coach from 2011 to 2013. Initially stepping in as interim head coach following Brad Childress’ departure in 2010, Frazier was retained for the next three seasons, amassing a 21-33-1 record.

Frazier’s first full season in 2011 was challenging, ending with a 3-13 record. However, he orchestrated a turnaround in 2012, leading the Vikings to a 10-6 record. Frazier has worked mostly as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, spending time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Vikings, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills in that position.

He’s most recently served as an assistant head coach with the Seattle Seahawks.

Cowboys OC Brian Schottenheimer New Favorite for Job

The Cowboys and Mike McCarthy parted ways last week. He spent five seasons with the Cowboys, amassing a 49-35 record. However, the sides decided to go their separate ways after a 7-10 campaign.

Brian Shottenheimer, a member of McCarthy’s staff, is currently the betting favorite to land the Cowboys head coaching job. He has been on the Dallas staff for the last three seasons and the offensive coordinator for the last two.

Interestingly, an official interview has not been scheduled with Schottenheimer. He’s the son of the late Marty Schottenheimer and has never been a head coach in the NFL.

The case for Schottenheimer would be that he is familiar with the team, owner Jerry Jones, and quarterback Dak Prescott. However, it would be far from an inspiring hire and one that the fan base may have difficulty getting behind.

Deion Sanders Odds Plummeting to be Next Cowboys Head Coach

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders was once the favorite to be the next skipper of the Cowboys. But the buzz appears to be dying down despite his relationship with Jones, who reached out about the job.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

Veteran Cowboys reporter Ed Werder added shortly after their talk that Sanders would accept the job if offered and that the idea is growing on Jones.

“Regarding Deion Sanders: I’m being told that he would almost certainly accept if Jerry Jones offers to make him the next Cowboys head coach, that those around him are encouraging him to pursue it and that Jones is enamored with the idea,” Werder wrote on X.

Sanders is currently in negotiations with Colorado on a lucrative extension. It appears likely that he’ll stay put with the Buffaloes and the Cowboys will be looking at other options.