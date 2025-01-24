Pete Carroll Emerges as Wildcard Candidate for Cowboys Job

The Dallas Cowboys coaching search added a new name to the mix on Thursday, with Jerry Jones connecting with Pete Carroll.

Carroll won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and has been a name mentioned on the coaching carousel this season. While the Cowboys have shown interest in Carroll but have yet to set up an official interview, per Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

“The Star-Telegram has confirmed that Jones has contacted former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll regarding the opening,” Harris said. “The conversation has been described as informal, although the interest is legitimate enough to be reported.”

Carroll has built a legendary coaching career at both the collegiate and professional levels. After early NFL head coaching stints, he rose to prominence at USC, leading the Trojans to two national championships and seven straight conference titles. He joined the Seattle Seahawks in 2010 and transformed the franchise into a perennial contender, winning a Super Bowl in 2013 and earning a second appearance the following year. Carroll and the Seahawks went their separate ways following the 2023 season.

Carroll had interest in the Chicago Bears job but they opted to hire former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.

Cowboys Appear Close to Hiring Brian Schottenheimer

The news on Carroll comes after Brian Schottenheimer completed two extended interviews with the Cowboys. Schottenheimer has served as the offensive coordinator in Dallas for the last two seasons and appears to be the heavy frontrunner to land the job.

Clarence Hill of All City DLLS reported that a deal with Schottenheimer is imminent.

“Look for the Cowboys to cross the finish line on hiring Brian Schottenheimer no later than Friday, possibly today,” Hill wrote on X on Thursday.

The Cowboys are looking to replace Mike McCarthy, who saw his contract expire on Jan. 14. Schottenheimer did not call plays during his time as offensive coordinator under McCarthy.

Cowboys Have Interviewed Multiple Candidates

Schottenheimer was the fourth person to interview for the job and the only internal candidate. Former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, Seattle Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier and Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have also interviewed.

Saleh signed on with the San Francisco 49ers to be their defensive coordinator on Thursday, taking him out of the mix. Moore was once the favorite to land the job but is still coaching the Eagles in the postseason.

The most attention-grabbing name linked to the Cowboys job has been Deion Sanders. Like Carroll, Sanders had a casual conversation with Jones about the opening.

“To hear from Jerry Jones is truly delightful, and it’s intriguing,” Sanders told ESPN. “I love Jerry and believe in Jerry. After you hang up, and process it, and think about it, it’s intriguing. But I love Boulder and everything there is about our team, the coaches, our student body and the community.”

An official interview has not taken place with Sanders, who is currently under contract with Colorado. He’s negotiating an extension with the university and many theorized the very public flirting with the Cowboys could have been a negotiating tactic.