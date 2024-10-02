Cowboys Poach ‘Highly Athletic’ 6-Foot-4 Bengals Vet Amid injury Concerns

The Dallas Cowboys have added pass rusher KJ Henry from the Cincinnati Bengals. Dallas poached Henry from the Bengals practice squad.

This is a move permitted by NFL rules as long as the new team signs the player to the active roster. The news comes as the Cowboys prepare to be without star pass rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons.

“Henry is expected to depart the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad this week and sign with the Cowboys, a poaching of talent that will combine with rookie second-round pick Marshawn Kneeland, Chauncey Golston and Carl Lawson to try and stop the bleeding at defensive end,” DallasCowboys.com’s Patrik Walker detailed in an October 1, 2024, story titled, “KJ Henry expected to sign to Cowboys after injury to Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence.”

“… The former Clemson standout brings a mix of youth and experience to the mix, having played in 10 games during his first two NFL seasons (3 starts), finishing the 2023 season with 19 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass break ups and 1.5 sacks. An All-ACC talent for the Tigers, Henry is looking to establish himself at the professional level and could get an opportunity to begin doing so for the Cowboys as early as Week 5 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.”

Heading Into 2023 NFL Draft, New Cowboys Defender KJ Henry Was Praised for Being ‘Highly Athletic’ With ‘Upfield Burst’

Henry was selected by the Washington Commanders in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. The pass rusher played in 10 games during his rookie season, including three starts.

Henry posted 19 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks in 2023. The pass rusher has good size at 6-foot-4 and 251 pounds.

The Cowboys have some familiarity with Henry as the defender played under Dallas defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina during his time with the Commanders. Here’s how NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein described the “highly athletic” pass rusher heading into the 2023 draft, comparing him to Atlanta Falcons veteran Lorenzo Carter.

“Highly athletic edge defender with good size. Henry has upfield burst, but he tends to be a face-up rusher and will need to improve his hand usage for more effective corner turns,” Zierlein detailed in his pre-draft profile of Henry. “He can be dynamic when twisting and blitzing as a moveable piece around the defensive front and he does a nice job of setting up a buttery smooth inside rush that is often too quick for tackles.

“He can dart and disrupt as a one-gapper with his hand in the ground but has more trouble than expected in setting firm edges as a run defender. Henry’s strengths and weaknesses are well-defined, with the upside to become a starter.”

When Will Micah Parsons & DeMarcus Lawrence Return to the Field for the Cowboys?

The Cowboys face a significant challenge with Parsons and Lawrence both sidelined. Parsons is dealing with a high left ankle sprain and is expected to at least miss the team’s Week 5 matchup. The door is open for Parsons to miss multiple games.

“After the Steelers, the Cowboys play the Detroit Lions on Oct. 13 before entering their bye week,” ESPN’s Todd Archer detailed in a September 30 article titled, “Cowboys preparing to play without injured Micah Parsons.”

“Parsons acknowledged it might ‘make sense to some’ to sit out the next two games and the bye week.”

Lawrence is projected to miss four to eight weeks as the former Pro Bowler deals with a Lisfranc injury, per Archer. It would not be a surprise if more defensive additions are on the way for Dallas.