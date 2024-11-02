Cowboys Temporarily Ban 3-Time Pro Bowl Star From Playing: Report

Things continue to be trending in the wrong direction for the Dallas Cowboys, and now there appears to be tension with Ezekiel Elliott. The star was not permitted to travel with the team to take on the Atlanta Falcons and will not suit up in Week 9.

“Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott won’t be making the trip to Atlanta for disciplinary reasons and will be inactive Sunday per

@RapSheet,” NFL Network’s Jane Slater detailed in a November 2, 2024, message on X. “Elliott is currently the team’s 3rd leading rusher and ran one in last week against the 49ers. Rico Dowdle and Dalvin Cook will be the backs they go with tomorrow. The Cowboys are last in the NFL in rushing at 74.1 yards per game.”

It remains to be seen how long the Cowboys will prevent Elliott from playing for disciplinary reasons. On the field, Elliott has not been particularly effective averaging a career-low 3.1 yards per carry. Through the first eight weeks of the NFL season, Elliott has 48 carries for 149 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tension Had Been Building Between the Cowboys & Ezekiel Elliott: Insider

After one season with the New England Patriots, the Cowboys reunited with the three-time Pro Bowler this past offseason. Elliott signed a one-year, $2 million contract with Dallas. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones reported that tension “has been building for some time” between Elliott and the Cowboys.

“Ezekiel Elliott not traveling with the Cowboys for disciplinary reasons has been building for some time within the team, source tells me,” Jones noted in a November 2, message on X. “It was in everyone’s best interest he not accompany the team this weekend.”

The Cowboys Will Once Again Be Without Micah Parsons Against the Falcons

Dallas is already shorthanded on defense with stars like Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence sidelined with injuries. It remains to be seen when Parsons will return. The star pass rusher last played against the New York Giants on September 26.

“The Cowboys list Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland as out as neither defensive starter practiced,” Cowboys insider Ed Werder posted on X on November 1. “CB Trevon Diggs is questionable with a calf injury and a game-time decision. Rookie CB Caelen Carson has no designation and should play. Dallas only team to allow +44 points twice.”

The 3-4 Cowboys are looking to break a two-game losing streak as the team heads to Atlanta. The Falcons are a 3-point favorite versus the Cowboys, per Action Network.