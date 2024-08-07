Amid Signings, Cowboys Cut ‘Swiss-Army Knife’ Rookie Before Playing Game

The Dallas Cowboys have been busy making roster moves at the start of training camp which unfortunately cost rookie linebacker Byron Vaughns a roster spot. The Cowboys announced the release of Vaughns after signing the following three players: linebacker Darius Harris, defensive tackle Albert Huggins and linebacker Nick Vigil.

After not hearing his name called in the 2024 NFL draft, Vaughns signed with Dallas as an undrafted free agent. DallasCowboys.com’s Nick Harris described Vaughns as a “Swiss-army knife” thanks to his versatility on defense.

“Byron Vaughns was a Swiss-army knife in his time in college as his length (84-inch wingspan) and athleticism allowed him to play off the edge, on the ground as a defensive lineman and off the ball as a linebacker,” Harris detailed in a May 10, 2024, message on X. “The Fort Worth Eastern Hills grad started this morning with the linebacker group in his first practice in Dallas.”



Ex-Cowboys Linebacker Byron Vaughns’ Family Had Just Traveled to Training Camp Prior to the Rookie Being Cut

Tyler Guyton and Byron Vaughns banged helmets and exchanged some words earlier. Israel Mukuamu has been chatting. Peyton Hendershot and Julius Wood were also getting spirited. High intensity day today involving a lot of rookies. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/6NNJ7bWTEt — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) July 31, 2024

Vaughns had a standout collegiate career playing both linebacker and defensive end with stops at Texas, Utah State and most recently, Baylor. The defender’s best season came in 2021 when Vaughns posted 43 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, 6 pass deflections and 4 sacks.

Vaughns’ release is brutal timing as the rookie’s family had just traveled to Oxnard, Calif. to cheer on the rookie during training camp.

“So sad for Byron Vaughns. His family came up from Fort Worth today,” Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. detailed on X on August 6. “The NFL is a cruel game.”

The Cowboys Are Searching for Help on the Defensive Line

As the signings indicate, the Cowboys are searching for answers on the defensive line. The unit is not exactly off to a hot start in training camp. The Athletic’s Jon Machota broke down the current depth chart, noting that it would not be a surprise if a trade was coming.

“The Sam Williams injury obviously changes things,” Machota wrote in an August 7, article titled, “Cowboys 53-man roster projection: How things look entering first preseason game.” “That might mean a spot for Durrell Johnson, Tyrus Wheat, Shaka Toney or Al-Quadin Muhammad.

“It also could mean that Dallas adds a veteran defensive end after teams trim to 53. A trade for a defensive end or defensive tackle should both be on the table. This group on paper certainly isn’t as strong as it was last year, and Parsons is going to play more off-the-ball linebacker.”

New Cowboys Linebacker Nick Vigil Offers Plenty of Intrigue With 53 NFL Starts

Damone Clark and Eric Kendricks are wasting no time getting Nick Vigil (52) and Darius Harris (46) up to speed for Zimmer. Both were signed yesterday. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/bVzOvD4oiV — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 7, 2024

Vigil may be the most intriguing name on the list of the recent Cowboys signings. The veteran has familiarity with Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer’s system.

During his eight NFL seasons, Vigil has spent time as a starter for both the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings, making 53 career starts. Most recently, Vigil played eight games for the Vikings in 2023. Vigil’s best season came with the Bengals in 2019 when the defender notched 111 tackles, 5 pass deflections, 2 fumble recoveries and 1 interception in 16 starts.