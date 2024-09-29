Drew Brees Shares Advice for Broncos’ Bo Nix About Sean Payton

Bo Nix is Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton’s hand-picked quarterback. Former NFL quarterback Drew Brees knows all that that entails.

Brees offered a word of advice for Nix on dealing with Payton.

“Be just as demanding right back to him. Sean likes that, Sean wants to see you confident,” Brees told Fox Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on September 26. “Sean and I got to a place with the relationship where it was almost like we could finish each other’s sentences.

“Of course, there were moments where, man, I’m gonna make a mistake. And we got to the point where, man, he knows that. He knows that I knew that I made the mistake, right? He doesn’t need to be yelling and screaming at me. But for a young quarterback, who he’s trying to really teach, and coach and kind of get on the same page with him, there’s probably going to be a lot more of that. And he’ll be pretty firm with you at times.”

Nix has shown a similar bluntness to his head coach, answering a question about an interception with little analysis.

https://twitter.com/cjzero/status/1835527749089300769

“I think Sean loves that [firmness] coming back from the quarterback,” Brees said.

Payton has so far only had positives to say publicly about his rookie QB. The quarterback’s improving play also helps. But the head coach also pointed to the offensive line, wide receiving corps, running game, and coaching staff before when asked about Nix’s early woes.

That is to say nothing about how Payton is with Nix in private. But Payton spoke about feeling rejuvenated this season by the younger roster in June.

His optimistic approach with Nix would fit that.

Drew Brees’ Approach a Blueprint for Bo Nix

Brees spent 14 out of his 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints under Payton from 2006 through 2020, earning 11 Pro Bowl trips and winning the Super Bowl after the 2009 season.

Their success was not happenstance.

“I knew exactly what he was thinking before he called the play. We had just rehearsed it so much. We had talked about it so much throughout the course of the week that I knew the minute we crossed the 50-yard line, this was the play call coming out of his mouth. The minute … we’re inside the red zone, this is the play we’re running. The minute they go to this defense, he wants this. Or that pressure, he wants this, right?” Brees told Cowherd.

“It’s stuff that we’ve talked about and rehearsed together the night before the game. We’re dotting the call sheet. ‘Here’s my favorite play, Sean.’ He’s telling me his favorite plays, right? We’re just, again, rehearsing it over and over so that we can just be as if – kind of one mind out there together.”

Brees pointed to Payton’s former boss and mentor, Hall of Famer Bill Parcells, as the origin of his former coach’s approach. Parcells was a notoriously demanding coach but one who is equally revered.

Bo Nix, Broncos Set for Emotionally Charged Tilt vs Jets

Emotions could run high when the Broncos and New York Jets face off in Week 4. The Broncos roster several former Jets players, including backup quarterback Zach Wilson and starting defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers.

But the Jets also employ former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. Payton ripped Hackett’s tenure in July 2023.

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers fired back, saying Payton should keep Hackett’s name out of his mouth.

Payton expressed regret for his comments and Rodgers tried to downplay it as old news. But there is enough history on both sides from players and coaches to create an especially charged atmosphere in this contest.