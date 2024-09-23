Sean Payton Shuts Down Potential ‘Narrative’ About Bo Nix After Broncos’ Win

Bo Nix got his first win as the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos.

Nix was 25-for-36 for 216 yards in the Broncos’ 26-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He added another 47 yards and 1 score on 9 carries.

Nix had completed 59.7% of his passes for 384 yards with 0 touchdowns and 4 interceptions over the first two weeks of the season. But Broncos head coach Sean Payton shut down a question about whether he saw a different level of confidence in the rookie, suggesting it had wavered.

“No, no, no, no, no. Stop, stop. It’s [the question] fitting your narrative,” Payton said postgame on September 22. “The kid’s been confident. He’s been through Auburn, he’s transferred. He’s won, and won, and won, and won. And, honestly, I haven’t seen him flinch. We all get a little bit more confident with the win. But I say that respectfully. He hadn’t flinched.

“We had a good plan, players did a good job, and then certainly, he had more fun than he did in prior weeks.”

While Nix played well, the supporting cast is a big reason why.

Sean Payton Emphasizes Broncos’ ‘Job’ Around Bo Nix

Payton previously lamented the offensive line and wide receivers not helping Nix more while also pointing the blame back at the coaching staff. He leaned into that when asked what the difference was in Week 3 from the first two games.

“Hey, I say this and I mean this: it’s so important – and I include with myself in the offensive coaching staff – it’s our job to paint the perfect picture for this player,” Payton said. “And if we do that, and we used to say that about whoever’s under [center], our job is – as coaches, his receivers – we have to paint the picture. and when we do that, this guy’s going to be something.”

The Broncos got 89 yards on 19 carries from their running backs. That is the most by the backfield in a game this season.

Tyler Badie (9 carries, 70 yards) led the way.

Javonte Williams got the start (5 carries, 12 yards) and still played more than half of the offensive snaps, per NFL Network’s Michael F. Florio on September 22. Jaleel McLaughlin (5 carries, 7 yards) remained in a supporting role.

Nix avoided taking any sacks on the day either. Both the running game and protection are notable points amid the shakeup up front.

Denver started Alex Palczewski starting in place of the injured Mike McGlinchey at right tackle.

Broncos Legend Sends Shoutout to Broncos

The Broncos’ victory drew plenty of reactions to their upset victory over the Bucs, a playoff team in 2023. Former Broncos wideout Ed McCaffrey sent a message to the team on social media in celebration.

“Game, set, match! Congratulations @Broncos on the first win of the season! #BroncosCountry,” McCaffrey posted on X after the game.

McCaffrey had previously expressed his confidence in the Payton-Nix pairing.

“Sean Payton looks like he has a renewed energy and optimism. He looks like he got his guy in Bo Nix. My son Luke got to play with Bo Nix in the Senior Bowl and he gave him rave reviews, even before he was drafted by the Broncos. He said he took command of the huddle,” McCaffrey told Betway Insider’s Jack Green in an interview published on September 2.

“A lot of teams will have pro-style offences with West Coast vernacular, which means a lot of words and long play calls, while some quarterbacks in college have one word plays or shorter scripts. Luke said Bo had no problem whatsoever getting the plays called in the huddle, getting the team up to the line and talking with the play caller of the headset. He did a really good job and he was an incredibly accurate passer.”

McCaffrey said the Broncos had “their work cut out for them” in the AFC West. But he touted Nix’s experience, attitude, and leadership.