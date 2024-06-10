Insider: Zach Wilson in ‘Different Spot’ Amid Broncos’ QB Battle

The Denver Broncos open mandatory minicamp on June 11, and they are primed to have full participation with wide receiver Courtland Sutton ending his holdout. But the focus will be on the quarterback battle.

A group Head Coach Sean Payton called “orphaned dogs” during OTAs are all fighting for the right to be QB1 in Week 1.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler updated the situation, including some telling comments on Zach Wilson.

“Well Bo Nix has impressed, that is for sure,” Fowler said on “Sports Center” on June 9. “I checked with some people in Denver, they said he’s got the A-plus accuracy. That shows up. The 61 starts in college. Mature beyond his years He’s athletic when he gets out of the pocket. I was told even when they’ve done 11-man work with bodies flying around him – defensive linemen – he’s calm and can deliver the football.

“Everything that Sean Payton liked about Nix coming into the draft, he has validated thus far. Very early, obviously.

“Jarrett Stidham still in the mix, though. And then Zach Wilson’s in a bit of a different spot. Just kind of checking on this situation, they’re trying to regain his confidence again. I was told he’s in a positive state of mind, which they don’t wonder if that’s not a first for him based on all that happened with the New York Jets. But the talent has been apparent, so he’s in the mix as well.”

Zach Wilson’s turn to run with the ones today.

Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix after. Numerical order today pic.twitter.com/qVVMzNNo8y — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) June 4, 2024

The reports on Nix have been consistent.

The same goes for Stidham’s steady performances to this point of the offseason program as he leans on his institutional knowledge.

Wilson, however, has not been as sharp. He has struggled with accuracy, much as he did with the Jets, leading to some questions for Payton about the former No. 2 overall pick’s ability to pick up the offense.

Sean Payton: Zach Wilson ‘Doing Well’ With Broncos’ Offense

“He’s doing well with it,” Payton told reporters on June 4. “There’s about three strains of language in our league, I’d say. You have the West Coast strain, you’ve got the old digit system, and then you have kind of what the Patriots had run; Ron Earhart, and Bill Belichick, and [Bill] Parcells.

“Jared had come from that strain, and I’d say that there’s a pretty significant you know iPhone-to-Android adjustment there. Whereas in Zach’s case, there’s some – a little bit more similarities relative to how things are called. Not all, but these guys pick that up pretty quickly.”

Even if Wilson is still in third place now, what seems like a two-quarterback race could see all three players on equal footing for starter reps in training camp and the preseason.

Wilson has never been the type of quarterback typically associated with Payton. But the organization surrendered draft capital in a pick swap to acquire Wilson, a deal which Payton said took more than one month to decide upon pursuing.

“We just felt like, man, we’d love to work with this guy,” Payton said. “We remember grading him [before the 2021 draft]. And we felt the investment was worth it relative to his skillset & his talent. And so – it took a while. We spent the better part of a month & a half working on that trade.”

Wilson has drawn plenty of criticism this offseason.

His 12-21 record, 57% completion rate, and 23 touchdowns to 25 interceptions also instill little confidence. Wilson does have former teammates in his corner, though.

Sauce Gardner Defends Zach Wilson

Wilson is reunited in Denver with former Jets teammate John Franklin-Myers, whom the Broncos acquired on Day 3 of the draft this year. But another of Wilson’s former teammates, cornerback Sauce Gardner, spoke highly of the Broncos QB’s talent level.

“If I see somebody do something one time, then I know it’s in them. I know they can do it, right?” the two-time All-Pro corner, Gardner, said on the “Green Light” podcast on June 3. “I done practiced against him for two straight years, and I done even seen him do some special things in games.”

Initial reports on Wilson have been shaky.

However, none of the other quarterbacks have distinguished themselves enough to write him off in the race to be QB1.