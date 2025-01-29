Broncos QB Zach Wilson Floated as Replacement for Pro Bowler

The Denver Broncos are unlikely to retain both of Bo Nix’s backup quarterbacks – Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson – with greater opportunities possibly available this offseason.

SKOR North’s Phil Mackey floated Wilson among a group of options for the Minnesota Vikings.

“Let’s say Sam Darnold and Daniel Jones both leave in free agency,” Mackey posted on X on January 28. “Which of these guys would you want entering Minnesota Vikings QB Rehab School?

In addition to Wilson, Mackey also offered former first-round picks Justin Fields, Mac Jones, and Trey Lance as potential options for the Vikings if they lose their two veterans.

Wilson, 25, was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft by the New York Jets. The Broncos acquired him before the 2024 draft. He is in the final year of his four-year, $35.1 million contract.

Darnold is hitting free agency off a one-year, $10 million pact and is due a significant raise after making the Pro Bowl. Jones signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Vikings after the New York Giants waived him in Year 2 of a four-year, $160 million contract.

Wilson, who did not take a snap in 2024, figures to be a cheaper option than both players.

Broncos Were High on Zach Wilson

Broncos head coach Sean Payton explained that they worked on the trade to acquire Wilson for some time before executing.

“We just felt like, ‘Man, we’d love to work with this guy,’” Payton told media members in June 2024. “We remember grading him [before the 2021 draft]. And we felt the investment was worth it relative to his skillset and his talent. And so – it took a while. We spent the better part of a month and a half working on that trade.”

Broncos general manager George Paton touted Wilson’s skill set during training camp.

“He has starter tools all over, and it’s been pretty cool just watching him,” Paton told reporters in August 2024. “He’s smart, he’s a great kid, he has starter traits all over. I do think he’ll be a starter in this league.”

Wilson showed well during the preseason. He completed 63.6% of his passes for 397 yards and 3 touchdowns with 0 interceptions during the exhibition slate.

Zach Wilson Gets Votes of Confidence Before Free Agency

Wilson completed 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards, 23 TDs, and 25 INTs with a 12-21 record before signing with the Broncos.

Still, he has received votes of confidence, even if some were because of his Jets affiliation.

“Based on what’s happened with Sam Darnold and Geno Smith, someone oughta roll the dice on Zach Wilson in 2025,” The Monday Morning Quarterback’s Albert Breer said in a post on X in December 2024.

Darnold, a first-time Pro Bowler in 2024, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft. The Jets selected Smith with the 39th overall pick in 2013.

Smith was a Pro Bowler in 2022 and 2023 with the Seattle Seahawks.

“If I see somebody do something one time, then I know it’s in them. I know they can do it, right?” Jets cornerback and Wilson’s former teammate Sauce Gardner said on the “Green Light” podcast in June 2024. “I done practiced against him for two straight years, and I done even seen him do some special things in games.

“It’s just going to take something to get it out of him so this way this can become who he is game in, game out, every day at practice.”