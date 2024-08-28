Broncos GM Addresses Zach Wilson’s Outlook After Finalizing 53-Man Roster

Zach Wilson made the Denver Broncos’ 53-man roster. What happens next for the former No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 draft is unclear, though.

Following the deadline to trim rosters to 53 players for the regular season, Broncos general manager George Paton addressed the media and offered strong opinions about Wilson. Asked if he believed Wilson had what it takes to be a starting QB, Paton said, “No doubt.”

“He has starter tools all over, and it’s been pretty cool just watching him,” Paton told reporters on August 27. “Really no expectations. He can just go out there and play football, and he has all the traits. He has all the starting traits in the world. He’s still working through some things. You could see it. You can see the good – the really good last week in the game. He can throw it as good as anyone in the league.

“He’s smart, he’s a great kid, he has starter traits all over. I do think he’ll be a starter in this league.”

Paton was effusive with praise for Wilson’s showing during the exhibition slate. Wilson completed 64.4% of his passes for 397 yards and three touchdowns with zero interceptions during the preseason.

Wilson also flashed his mobility, rushing five times for 21 yards.

Broncos ‘Love’ Zach Wilson

“We knew Zach was really talented,” Paton said. “We didn’t know the person; we love the day-to-day with Zach. Love the person. He’s smart. All the intangibles. He, obviously, played well. He moved the team.”

It does not negate his body of work in the regular season.

The former New York Jets QB is 12-21 as a starter in his career. He has completed 57% of his passes for 6,293 yards with 23 touchdowns and 25 interceptions during his Jets tenure.

Wilson was 4-7 as a starter in 2023. His preseason workload could indicate he is QB3 on the Broncos’ depth chart. Wilson came off the bench and played most of the Broncos’ preseason finale versus the Arizona Cardinals.

The Broncos declined Wilson’s fifth-year option in May, per ESPN’s Jeff Legwold.

That puts Wilson on track for unrestricted free agency in 2025. It could be difficult for him to capitalize in 2024, though, with rookie first-round pick Bo Nix named the starter.

Broncos ‘Confident’ in Bo Nix as Sarting QB

Nix set an NCAA record with 61 starts in his collegiate career, a testament to his durability. His ability to get rid of the ball quickly and avoid negative plays will also aid in keeping him on the field and was on display during the preseason.

Nix, who also set an NCAA record for completion percentage in his final season, completed 76.7% of his passes for 211 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions or sacks taken.

“He’s earned the opportunity to be the starter,” Paton said of Nix. “We’ve talked about it multiple times. Just the poise, the maturity and just efficiency that he’s operated the offense have been impressive. And we know, like every rookie, he is gonna have ups and downs. But we’ll support him through that. We’re confident in Bo and just look forward to his continued growth and development.”