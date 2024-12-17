Bills Player Has Harsh Words for Lions After Win

The Buffalo Bills beat the Detroit Lions in Week 15, and one Bills player has some not-so-great words for the Lions.

The Detroit Lions broke their winning streak, falling to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 15. While the Buffalo Bills were leading the whole game, it came down to the wire at the end, but Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo were able to secure a 48-42 victory.

As the clock got closer to zero, the Detroit Lions tried an onside kick that almost appeared to work. One Bills player didn’t like how the Lions handled that final onside kick and made his feelings known after the matchup.

Buffalo Bills Player Calls Out Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions tried two onside kick attempts during Sunday game, but the one they’re getting called out on is the last one. As the Lions tried to recover the ball at the end of the fourth, Buffalo cornerback Taron Johnson says the Detroit guys put their fingers “where they’re not supposed to be.” Johnson was the Bills player who first recovered the ball.

“Whole lotta pulling, a whole lotta pinching, putting fingers where they’re not supposed to be and all that stuff,” Johnson said following the game, per via WROC-TV. “We just did a good job on that play.”

So, was Johnson calling out the Lions of playing dirty? He didn’t really make that assertion, but he did feel the need to express that he didn’t like what was happening under that pile of NFL players.

Dan Campbell Says the Game Gave the Lions a ‘Bad Taste in Our Mouth’

As for the first onside kick, Lions head coach Dan Campbell admitted after the game, speaking to press, that “I thought we’d get that ball” and that “I wish I wouldn’t have done that.”

During an interview on WXYT (97.1) on Tuesday, December 17, Campbell talked about how the loss to the Bills will motivate his team going forward. He also called out fans who think the team is toast due to all of the season-ending injuries.

“What happens is you get used to eating filet, and I’m talking to all of us,” Campbell said. “And everything’s good. Life’s good, but you forgot what it was like when you had nothing and you ate your (bleeping) molded bread and it was just fine, and it gave you everything you needed, and sometimes you got to get punched in the mouth and remember what it used to be like to really appreciate where you are.”

Campbell added that the team will “do that.” He also said, “We got a bad taste in our mouth, we got kicked around the other day, we lost a few guys and you know what? It’s exactly what we needed. This is exactly what we needed.”

After the game, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff discussed the loss. Goff had a mammoth showing during the game, throwing for 494 yards and five touchdowns.

“Maybe it’s a good wakeup call for us,” Goff said in a postgame chat with press. “Nice little recalibration for us. Now we get to go on the road.”

The Lions face the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 22.