Lions Quarterback Move Would Reunite Amon-Ra St. Brown with Ex-Teammate

The Detroit Lions are getting ready to solidify their 53-man roster, and other teams are doing the same thing, meaning NFL players are becoming available on an hourly basis. One quarterback who was let go Sunday, August 24, was Indianapolis Colts rookie Kedon Slovis. As it turns out, Slovis has a past playing with Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, so bringing Slovis to Detroit would make for a reunion.

Could the Lions Hit Kedon Slovis Up for Backup QB Help?

The Detroit Lions have been relying on Jared Goff, Hendon Hooker and Nate Sudfeld to fill their quarterback role. But, if head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes think they need a more solid third quarterback, they could go outside their current roster in favor of some quarterback help.

Of course, with vets such as Mike White, who most recently played for the Miami Dolphins, now available, the Lions might not look Slovis’ way. But, chemistry means a lot on a team, and Slovis and St. Brown already have experience on the field together from playing on the same team at USC.

In a December 2020 interview via College Football on FOX, St. Brown discussed his relationship with Slovis playing at USC.

“The biggest thing that you can have with the quarterback is trust,” he said. He also discussed the chemistry with Slovis he had developed over the season.

“I think our chemistry has really grown over the past year,” St. Brown said.

He continued that the year prior, “We didn’t really have too much chemistry with Kedon,” because Slovis didn’t have much playing and practice time. “I think coming in this year, being able to throw with him in offseason, all preseason and all camp…it really helps with the chemistry, and his confidence has grown,” St. Brown said.

St. Brown added that Kedon was “out there looking confident and looking great” on the field.

Kedon Slovis’ Career to Date

Slovis played with St. Brown during his freshman season at USC. While there, he completed 71.9% of his passes for 3,052 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. At USC, he not only worked with St. Brown but also played alongside wideouts Drake London and Michael Pittman Jr.

After dealing with injuries and decreased performance during his later years at USC, Slovis entered the transfer portal the end of his junior year. Pitt picked him up, but he suffered a concussion against Tennessee in Week 2 and didn’t fully come back from it during the 2022 season. At Pitt, Slovis completed 184-of-315 passes, 58.4%, for 2,397 yards and 10 touchdowns to nine interceptions in 11 games.

Slovis transferred to BYU his senior year. There, he completed 153-of-266 passes, 57.5%, for 1,716 yards and 12 touchdowns to six interceptions in eight games. He finished his collegiate career by completing 64.5% of his passes for 11,689 yards and 80 touchdowns to 39 interceptions.

The Detroit Lions are scheduled to open their regular season Sunday, September 8, at Ford Field in Detroit against the Los Angeles Rams.