Kansas City Chiefs Heiress Ava Hunt Suffered ‘Deep Wound’ in ‘Scary’ Hiking Accident: Report

Ava Hunt, the daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, fell down a mountain while hiking and required emergency surgery, according to Page Six.

Page Six reported that the “heiress” Hunt’s mom, Tavia Shackles Hunt revealed the “scary news” on August 6 on her now-expired Instagram story.

“This little thang fell down the mountain today on a hike🥾 & went to the ER for surgery on a deep wound 😢,” Shackles Hunt wrote in the Instagram story, according to Page Six. “It’s been a looong day.”

According to Fox News, Ava Hunt is the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt.

Ava Hunt’s Mother Asked for Prayers for a ‘Complete Recovery’ for Her Daughter, Reports Say

According to Page Six, Shackles Hunt also wrote that she wanted to “praise God” that Hunt, 18, was “in recovery and already smiling.” She requested, “Please pray for a quick & complete recovery! 🙏🏻.”

Hunt then shared a picture to her Instagram page of a bandaged knee as she watched the Paris Olympics, Page Six reported, and wrote, “Update: surgery went very smoothly and I’m back at home watching my favorite @simonebiles!!” The photo is no longer visible on her page, where the most recent post is from March.

People Magazine reported that Hunt also wrote, “I’m feeling great (but I might still be a little drugged up) Thank you for all of your sweet messages and prayers.”

Fox News reported that Ava Hunt “recently graduated from a private Christian high school and is on her way to SMU.” She wrote on Instagram, “It’s official!! So beyond thankful for the opportunity to keep doing what I love! Pony up!! ❤️💙”

Ava Hunt’s Dad Is a Billionaire Whose Family Inspired the Television Series, ‘Dallas’

The Hunt family’s net worth was estimated by Forbes Magazine at $24.8 billion. A 2023 article in the Sporting News put Clark Hunt’s net worth at about $2 billion.

In 2023, Forbes Magazine estimated the Kansas City Chiefs’ worth as a team at $4.3 billion.

“The Hunt family’s fortune originates with oil wildcatter H.L. Hunt, who inspired the J.R. Ewing character on the long-running TV series ‘Dallas,'” Forbes reported.

H.L. Hunt’s son Lamar, now deceased, “is said to have named the Super Bowl,” according to Forbes.

“Lamar’s children still own the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs, a minority stake in the NBA’s Chicago Bulls, and real estate assets in Kansas City and Texas,” Forbes reported.

According to the Sporting News, “The rest of Lamar’s family inherited the Chiefs when he died in 2006, but Clark is in charge of day-to-day operations as chairman and CEO.”

According to Pro Football Network, “The Chiefs have remained under the Hunt family’s ownership since its inception in 1959. Lamar Hunt’s son, Clark, joined the Chiefs in 2005 as their chairman.”

Ava Hunt is one of Clark Hunt’s three kids with wife Tavia, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. “He and his wife, Tavia, have three children – Gracie, Knobel, and Ava,” the newspaper reported.