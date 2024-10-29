Comic Who Bashed Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift May Be in Trouble: Report

Being in the spotlight comes with criticism and jokes, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is no stranger to that phenomenon. Kelce, of course, is in a very high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, so he has the spotlight squarely on him.

On Sunday, October 27, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe performed a set at Madison Square Garden in New York City ahead of former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally. During his set, he said some controversial things, including calling Travis Kelce “the next O.J. Simpson.” Now, a report indicates Hinchcliffe might be in trouble with one of his sponsors.

‘Travis Kelce Might Be the Next O.J. Simpson,’ Tony Hinchcliffe Said at Rally

During his set, Hinchcliffe, who hosts the “Kill Tony” podcast, said, “So many great athletes. I don’t know about you guys, but I think that Travis Kelce might be the next O.J. Simpson. Feels good in here. The other side’s got a lot of crazy endorsements. Swift, Eminem, Leo DiCaprio, Beyoncé. Every day, the Democratic party looks more and more like a P. Diddy party.”

One of Hitchcliffe’s sponsors, DraftKings, wasted no time commenting on his remarks. On Monday, October 28, the company issued a statement saying, “The commentary made by Tony Hinchcliffe does not reflect the views of DraftKings.”

According to an October 29 report from A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, “DraftKings is ‘reevaluating’ its relationship and sponsorship with the comedian after his set.”

“Tony Hinchcliffe’s appearance at Donald Trump’s rally at MSG on Sunday has led DraftKings to reevaluate Kill Tony’s brand ambassador relationship with the betting giant,” Perez reported.

As an ambassador for DraftKings, Hitchcliffe posts betting promotions on his social media account, but some of those have been taken down, also meaning a relationship between the two could be over. According to Perez, “In a since-deleted post on his official X account, Hinchcliffe touted the start of the NBA season last week with a promo code for new bettors. Multiple other recent DraftKings promo posts have apparently been deleted. His account’s most recent mention of DraftKings is currently from June.”

Perez added that, “United Talent Agency, the firm that represents Hinchcliffe, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.”

As for Hinchcliffe’s resume, he’s written eight Comedy Central Roasts and “tours internationally with Joe Rogan and appears frequently on” Rogan’s podcast, per the bio on his official website.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs Are Dominating

Following the Chiefs’ Week 8 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, the team has won 13 straight games, including the playoffs, dating back to last season, “marking the longest winning streak for any team since – ironically – Kansas City tallied a 13-game streak between the 2019-20 seasons,” according to an article by Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen on the Kansas City Chiefs’ official website.