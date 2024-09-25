Ex-Chiefs QB Gets Opportunity for Role Behind Bears’ Caleb Williams

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun has resurfaced again on September 24, landing a workout with the Chicago Bears according to KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

An Oladokun signing in Chicago would likely be a practice squad move for depth behind 2024 No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, but there’s also a KC connection there with former Chiefs front office executive Ryan Poles serving as the general manager of the Bears.

Chicago has second-year signal-caller Tyson Bagent on the roster as well, but with Williams struggling out of the gates, Poles knows that you can never have too many quarterback options inside your organization. If he’s offered a contract, Oladokun would likely start out by competing with “Hard Knocks” star Austin Reed for the third quarterback role on the practice squad.

Oladokun also recently earned a tryout with the Cleveland Browns on September 10 but failed to leave the AFC franchise with an offer in place. The QB prospect has spent most of his NFL career with the Chiefs despite being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022.

After failing to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster as a seventh-round selection following his rookie summer, Kansas City snatched up Oladokun on a practice squad deal. He’s been developing inside the Chiefs’ organization ever since, appearing in six preseason outings over the past two years.

Over that span, the dual threat has passed for 431 yards and 2 touchdowns compared to 3 interceptions. He also rushed for 56 yards.

Oladokun has flashed at times, but a lack of consistency has been his downfall with a career preseason completion percentage of 64.4 and a passer rating of 76.3.

Chiefs Chose to Let Chris Oladokun Walk in 2024

The Chiefs appeared to be grooming Oladokun for the long-term backup role behind Patrick Mahomes, but they ended up giving up on that plan after the 2024 preseason. Choosing to sign former New England Patriots draft pick Bailey Zappe to the practice squad in favor of the 27-year-old.

After a decent start to the summer, things seemed to unravel for Oladokun during the final August outing against the Bears — ironically enough.

The third-year signal-caller only completed 9-of-16 passing attempts for 66 yards and zero touchdowns during the preseason finale. He also threw two bad interceptions and finished the game with a passer rating of 26.6.

Despite beating out Ian Book for the QB3 role initially, this disastrous performance was enough to make KC reconsider Oladokun’s status within the organization. In the end, they elected to go in a different direction altogether.

Chargers Could Be Shorthanded in Week 4 vs. Chiefs

Ahead of their Week 4 matchup with the Chiefs, the division rival Los Angeles Chargers have hit a bit of adversity. Jim Harbaugh’s roster started out 2-0 before losing to the Steelers last weekend, but even more important were the injuries that they suffered in-game.

Quarterback Justin Herbert, left tackle Rashawn Slater and first-round right tackle Joe Alt are all questionable for the initial outing against Kansas City.

“Stellar rookie OT Joe Alt suffered an MCL sprain in Sunday’s loss and is expected to miss some time, sources say,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport relayed on September 23. “Justin Herbert is also dealing with an aggravated ankle injury, while OT Rashawn Slater has a strained pec.”

On top of that, veteran safety Derwin James has been suspended one game for a Week 3 hit on Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth. Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, James was suspended because he is a repeat offender.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter confirmed that James’ suspension “has been upheld” on September 24, meaning the playmaking defender will be unavailable versus the Chiefs.

Additionally, superstar pass rusher Joey Bosa is also currently questionable with a hip injury, as is wide receiver Joshua Palmer (elbow).