2 Recent Chiefs Cuts Resurface With AFC Franchise: Report

One day after coming to terms with former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney on September 9, the Cleveland Browns continued to look into recent KC departures on September 10.

Per KPRC 2 NFL insider Aaron Wilson, “former Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun had a great workout with Browns [on Tuesday] per a league source throwing to tight ends Geoff Swaim, Tommy Sweeney and Irv Smith Jr.”

Of course, Oladokun and Smith both spent the 2024 offseason program and training camp with Kansas City — although the former has been a part of the Chiefs organization since 2022.

Later, still on September 10, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler relayed that Swaim was the winner of the TE workout. He will join the Browns practice squad over Smith and alongside Toney, while Oladokun’s immediate status is unclear.

Chiefs Chose Bailey Zappe Over Chris Oladokun After Rough Preseason Finale

After the first two preseason outings of 2024, Oladokun looked like a sure thing to make the Chiefs practice squad for the third straight campaign. He completed 13-of-17 passing attempts for 184 yards and a touchdown over those two games, logging zero turnovers.

Then he finished with a nightmarish performance versus the Chicago Bears — which seemed to open the door for Oladokun to lose his spot.

The third-year signal-caller only completed 9-of-16 passing attempts for 66 yards and zero touchdowns during the preseason finale. He also threw two bad interceptions and finished the game with a passer rating of 26.6.

Needless to say, this outing didn’t help Oladokun’s case when former New England Patriots draft pick Bailey Zappe became available. After news surfaced that the 2022 fourth rounder would be signing to the Chiefs practice squad, the 2022 seventh rounder (Oladokun) was nowhere to be found.

Before long, it became apparent that Kansas City chose the potential and experience of Zappe over Oladokun for their developmental third QB role.

Browns Workout QB After Latest Deshaun Watson News

Cleveland needed a new tight end after David Njoku suffered a Week 1 ankle injury, but Oladokun’s presence might have had something to do with the latest Deshaun Watson news on September 9 and 10.

“On Monday, Watson was sued in Houston for sexual assault and battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress,” Pro Football Talk insider Mike Florio reported on September 9.

The lawsuit stems from an alleged incident in 2020.

Per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on September 10, “the NFL doesn’t plan to place Browns QB Deshaun Watson on the commissioner’s exempt list in light of a new civil lawsuit stemming from a 2020 allegation, since there have been no criminal charges and the league’s review has just begun.”

Pelissero also quoted NFL public relations officer Brian McCarthy, who said: “We are reviewing the complaint and we will look into the matter under the Personal Conduct Policy.”

Including Watson, the Browns currently have three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. The other two being Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Cleveland does not have a QB on their practice squad at this time, however, so they could just be doing their due diligence at the position.

Legal issues aside, Watson has not performed well during his time with the Browns. In Cleveland, the former Houston Texans star has thrown the football at a 59.1% completion rating with 11 interceptions compared to 15 touchdowns. His passer rating and QBR were also a 78.1 and a 40.4 over those 13 starts, respectively.

By comparison, Watson recorded a 67.8 completion percentage with the Texans along with 104 touchdowns compared to 36 interceptions and a passer rating/QBR of 104.5 and 83.7.