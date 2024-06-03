Chiefs Pushed to ‘Move On’ & Trade Disappointing Draft Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have remade their wide receiver corps over the past two offseasons after first trading Tyreek Hill in 2022.

Two years later, KC flaunts a dynamic trio of pass-catchers for Patrick Mahomes II — as well as several intriguing depth options — with the current big names being Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice and 2024 first rounder Xavier Worthy.

Obviously, Rice’s status bears watching with a potential suspension looming, but the Chiefs have done well to improve this position overall. Having said that, not every Hill replacement has panned out for general manager Brett Veach and the Kansas City front office.

And the immediate successor has been one of the least effective.

“In 2022, the Chiefs drafted Western Michigan wideout Skyy Moore in the second round,” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport noted on June 3. Adding: “To say that Moore has been a disappointment to date is an understatement—he has yet to eclipse 250 receiving yards in a season.”

Davenport went on to argue that KC should “get what they can and move on” from Moore via trade. “[The newfound WR depth] affords Kansas City the opportunity to rid themselves of another mistake,” the writer reasoned, hinting Moore might fetch some sort of return compared to a lost cause like Kadarius Toney.

The latter has been labeled a cut candidate this summer — although, financially speaking, the Chiefs might be better off keeping Toney with the hope that he rebounds in 2024.

Sticking with both Moore and Toney is a tough sell, however.

As usual, Kansas City roster spots will be hard to come by this summer. Retaining two underperforming talents at wide receiver doesn’t make a ton of sense if younger bubble candidates prove they’re ready.

Trading Skyy Moore Would Create Cap Space for Chiefs

Let’s say the Chiefs are stuck with Toney, as Davenport alludes, there’s another positive when it comes to trading Moore.

According to Over the Cap, dealing the youngster after June 1 would result in minor cap savings for Kansas City. The exact figure is $1.291 million and change.

On the flip side, KC would only sacrifice a dead money charge of $467,819. A small price to pay if the Chiefs believe role players like Justin Watson, Nikko Remigio, Montrell Washington, Louis Rees-Zammit and/or Justyn Ross can better help them secure a “three-peat.”

In all likelihood, Kansas City will keep somewhere between five and seven wide receivers after training camp.

Parting ways with Moore or Toney frees up one to two jobs. The Chiefs could also add another veteran like Michael Thomas in place of a departure — given Rice’s uncertain future.

Chiefs GM Brett Veach Publicly Supported Skyy Moore & Kadarius Toney Before the Draft

You always have to take a general manager’s words with a grain of salt. But since it’s on record, it’s worth pointing out that Veach supported both Moore and Toney publicly ahead of the draft.

“Skyy has always been a mentally tough kid,” the Chiefs GM said at the time. “He had that knee injury last year, too. So, to some degree, [it’s] just these guys being on the field and staying healthy, and then making plays when their number is called.”

On Toney, Veach acknowledged a “long history of injury issues” before echoing head coach Andy Reid’s sentiment in mid-April.

“I mean, [Toney] is probably our most talented wideout,” the executive voiced on April 19. Adding that the former New York Giants first rounder has “always worked hard here for us.”

Veach expressed belief in both as potential playmakers for the Chiefs in 2024. Calling them smart, likeable “people” that work hard at their craft.