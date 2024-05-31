Chiefs ‘High On’ 24-Year-Old WR & Steady OTA Standout: Report

In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs looked as if they’d found a sleeper wide receiver/returner in undrafted prospect Nikko Remigio.

Unfortunately, the intriguing 24-year-old dislocated his shoulder during a preseason outing and spent the entirety of his rookie campaign on the injured reserve. Now he’s healthy again, and it appears that Remigio has picked back up right where he left off last spring and summer.

“Matt Nagy called Nikko Remigio a ‘true professional.’ Simply says he needs to keep doing what he’s doing right now,” Arrowhead Pride beat reporter Pete Sweeney relayed live from OTAs on May 30. “In our look, Remigio did stand out once again. Trying again this year to break the 53-man roster.”

Later, Sweeney followed up with some more context for KC fans on X.

“Looking back at my notes from today’s look, I counted four completions from Patrick Mahomes to WR Nikko Remigio,” the veteran media member stated. Adding: “Chiefs OC Matt Nagy says he’s high on the 2023 undrafted free agent.”

A good sign that the former UDFA will once again be in the mix for a roster spot in 2024.

Nikko Remigio’s Rise Could Be Bad News for Skyy Moore & Kadarius Toney

Last summer, injuries narrowed the training camp battle at wide receiver. This year, Rashee Rice’s legal issues could do the same, freeing up an extra spot for a player like Remigio.

For the time being, however, let’s operate as if Rice will make the initial 53-man roster — which would likely only change if he’s placed on the Commissioner’s exempt list or suspended.

Along with Rice, Hollywood Brown and 2024 first rounder Xavier Worthy are locks to claim spots. And based on prior production and chemistry with Mahomes, staff favorite Justin Watson is a good bet to make it as well.

That’s four out of a potential five to seven roles.

The two big-name wildcards will be 2022 second rounder Skyy Moore and first-round talent Kadarius Toney — who the Chiefs traded for in 2022. Neither has consistently performed in Kansas City, but potential alone gives them the leg up on a player like Remigio, Justyn Ross or Montrell Washington.

Nothing is ever off the table for a franchise like the Chiefs, but it feels unlikely that both Moore and Toney will be cut. Of course, if a trade were to emerge, that could alter this outlook.

For the sake of argument, if either Moore or Toney makes it as the fifth wideout, the other could be in trouble.

Rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit has impressed as a special teamer so far, and youngsters like Remigio and Washington offer a lot of upside and versatility on both offense and special teams. If “LRZ” steals a roster spot as an extra RB/WR, that could only leave one spot up for grabs between the remaining wideouts — and Remigio has already proven to be a very tough out in training camp.

Chiefs OC Matt Nagy Was ‘Proud’ of Nikko Remigio Before 2023 Injury

Following up on Sweeney’s report, Nagy told the media that he was “proud” of Remigio before his injury in 2023.

“It was unfortunate for him to get hurt like he did,” the Chiefs offensive coordinator expressed. Adding: “Nikko is the prime example of an undrafted free agent that comes in, is [an] absolute true professional — every day in the meeting rooms, every day at practice — it’s the same speed, it’s the same mentality. And you root for guys like that.”

Nagy also acknowledged that if reporters are bringing his name up, “obviously he’s showing up” in practices. Lastly, he confirmed that a player of Remigio’s status must make an impact on special teams — which goes without saying for the final four or five spots on the 53-man roster.