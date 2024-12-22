Patrick Mahomes Sends 3-Word Message After Overcoming Ankle Injury vs. Texans

Patrick Mahomes was as good as ever during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 win over the Houston Texans, and he did it all while playing through a high ankle sprain that occurred less than a week before.

After overcoming the ankle injury to lead the Chiefs to their 14th victory of the season, Mahomes posted a simple but appreciative message on social media.

“Thank you God!” Mahomes voiced on X.

On Instagram, he shared a more typical message that Chiefs Kingdom has grown accustomed to, a “⏰” emoji. But he also included a well-themed song playing in the background.

The song’s name? “HIM ALL ALONG,” by Gunna.

You won’t hear Mahomes talk much more trash than that following a win — even after a Texans defender gave him plenty to respond to. A subtle song title. A perfectly timed post.

Everyone is already well aware of Mahomes’ greatness at age 29. He doesn’t need to brag about his most recent feat on social media.

Patrick Mahomes Is ‘Motivated’ & Ready to Start at QB vs. Steelers in Week 17

The Chiefs have a quick turnaround after Week 16, as they only have three full days to prepare for a Christmas Day matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Rest assured though, Mahomes will be ready to go in Pittsburgh. The Chiefs QB provided a full update on his ankle and how it was feeling after the game on December 21, and he also made it clear that he’ll be suiting up again on Wednesday.

“I think you’re motivated to play a great football team,” Mahomes told reporters, when asked if he’s motivated by the fact that KC can lock up the No. 1 seed versus the Steelers.

“To play in Pittsburgh — it’s a great environment, a great stadium [and] it’ll be rocking,” the superstar QB went on. “Playing on Christmas, so everybody is going to be watching.”

As for having less time to prep than usual, Mahomes trusted his head coach to get the Chiefs ready to go in time for Week 17.

“I think more than anything, it’s just getting off your feet when you can, but at the same time studying and getting the gameplan in,” he said. “Coach [Andy] Reid does a great job of it but we [also] knew this as it was part of our schedule from the beginning. Coach has prepared us so let’s go out there and play our best football.”