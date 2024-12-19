Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Issued Stern Warning from Texans Defender

The Houston Texans are well aware that they will be facing a banged-up Patrick Mahomes when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16. But Texans defensive tackle Tim Settle Jr. decided to take it a step further by issuing a warning to Mahomes ahead of Saturday’s game.

“Pat’s a little banged up, I don’t know whether he’s going to play or not. But I hope he’s mobile enough because we’re coming… Pat better make good decisions. I ain’t making no threats, I’m making promises,” Settle said on December 17, via Greg Bailey of KTRK.

Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during Kansas City’s 21-7 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 16. Though it’s not ideal considering the Chiefs are amidst a schedule crunch that includes three games in 11 days, James Palmer revealed on December 18 that the current plan is for Mahomes to play on Saturday.

“The expectation is that Patrick Mahomes (ankle) is going to try and give it a go Saturday,” Palmer wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Will he be 100%? obviously not. But the belief right now, and we’ll see how the rest of the week plays out, is that he’s going to play vs the #texans.”

Patrick Mahomes Will Push to Play vs Texans

Speaking to the media on December 17, Mahomes said he will try to push to play in Week 16, but he wouldn’t make a final decision on his status until it is necessary.

“Yeah, I think that you have to. That’s the reason you play this game is to push to play, so I’ll get the work in practice and try to push it to see where I can get to,” Mahomes said. “At the end of the day, I’m not going to put our team in a bad position, so if I feel like I can play and go out there and win a football game, I’ll play. If I don’t feel like that’s the best-case scenario, I’ll let guys like Carson (Wentz) play. I mean, he’s a guy that’s won in this league as well. It’s just about pushing it this week, seeing where I’m at, and making the best decision then.”

Kansas City’s Week 16 game against the Texans will take place on Saturday, December 21 at noon Central Time.

X Users React to Tim Settle Jr.’s Warning to Patrick Mahomes

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Settle’s warning to Mahomes.

“The amount of people, especially defensive lineman, who give Mahomes and the Chiefs billboard material has to be studied,” one person wrote. “Don’t get me wrong the Texans defense is good, but let’s not act like Mahomes hasn’t played against tougher defenses and won THIS YEAR.”

“That’s nice. Nothing like taunting Mahomes so he and the team get riled up,” another person wrote. “When are they going to learn to keep their mouths shut so as not to rile up Mahomes and passes for 400 yards and 3 TDs?”

“When you actually have to look the defensive player up to know who he is and realize he’s been in the league since 2018. I’m not putting too much behind what he has to say,” another person wrote.