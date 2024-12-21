Patrick Mahomes Opens Up About Ankle Status After Gutsy Effort vs. Texans

Patrick Mahomes was on the field for every offensive snap of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 victory over the Houston Texans despite suffering a high ankle sprain six days prior — and the two-time NFL MVP put together his second-best start of the season in terms of total QBR.

Having said that, with another key game versus the Pittsburgh Steelers just four days away on Christmas Day, Mahomes was asked about the status of his ankle following the gutsy performance.

“The stopping and cutting isn’t great yet,” Mahomes told reporters after the game, regarding his ankle. He added that he knew he could take off and run against the Texans if needed, but that it’s the “stopping” that’s hard on his ankle post-injury.

Fortunately, the Chiefs QB didn’t have to stop on his early 15-yard touchdown scramble in quarter one.

Mahomes also reiterated that he felt this current high ankle sprain was not nearly as bad as the playoff high ankle sprain that he played through earlier in his career.

“I felt like I was ahead of there [in my recovery this week],” he said. “That one, it kind of just hurt just to walk in general, whereas now I can kind of move around walking. Now it’s just trying to get [my ankle] even better for this next game… [I’m] trying to get in a better spot so I can utilize my mobility and still be able to work within the pocket and outside as well.”

At the end of the presser, Mahomes concluded that he “did good enough” against the Texans, downplaying the incredible feat.

“You’re not going to feel great [after playing through injury],” he explained, “that’s kind of just what it is. You don’t make excuses in this league. You go out and play football and you fight until the very end and try to get a win at the end of the day.”

Patrick Mahomes Says by Second Chiefs’ Practice of Week 16, He Knew He Had ‘Good Chance’ to Start

In terms of the decision to battle through injury and start against the Texans, it didn’t take long for Mahomes to figure out that he was going to give it a go.

“I think it was the second practice [of the week], the first practice was still kind of iffy but then the second practice and being able to move a little bit and do some of the under-center stuff, I knew I was going to have a good chance [to start],” Mahomes shared. “I was able to move enough in the movements. We go under center to run the football, so I felt confident that the [offensive] line was going to protect me… [and that] I could make some throws.”

As for why it was so important for the Chiefs superstar to play in Week 16, his answer showed why Mahomes is such a great leader.

“I ask a lot from the guys around me,” he replied. “So, I feel like if I’m going to ask them to play through pain, if I’m going to ask them to play through little nicks and bruises and stuff like that, I gotta do it as well.”

“That’s something that I pride myself on is being out there with my guys and playing football,” Mahomes continued. “I’m not going to put us in position to be in a bad spot or lose a football game but if I feel like I can compete and win, I’m going to be out [on the field] in that football game.”

It’s funny to think of a high ankle sprain as a little “nick” or “bruise,” but that’s Patrick Mahomes in a nutshell! Needless to say, the Chiefs signal-caller was phenomenal as ever versus the Texans.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Praises Patrick Mahomes’ Mindset After Week 15 Ankle Injury

Determination. That’s what it takes to overcome adversity and that’s also one of Mahomes’ best traits as a player and person.

“[Mahomes] spoils the dog out of us,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joked during his postgame press conference. “He’s so tough mentally and physically, so you just get used to it. But most guys don’t come back from that like he did.”

“But he set his mind to it and then he jumped in that training room and stayed in there,” the future Hall of Fame coach added.

Reid continued to praise Mahomes’ mentality throughout the Q&A.

“I didn’t think [Mahomes would] be able to get out and run like that,” he admitted earlier. “He did a great job with all that. He had that mindset right from the get-go that he was going to be out there and going. He didn’t miss a beat — he practiced every rep.”

At the end of the day, determined might be the best way to describe Mahomes. It’s also no coincidence that it could be the best way to describe the Chiefs.