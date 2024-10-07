Chiefs Make Final Call on Practice Squad Elevations vs. Saints: Report

After a long day of silence on October 8, the Kansas City Chiefs finally revealed their decision on practice squad elevations ahead of the Week 5 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.

Although most of the KC media and fanbase expected a wide receiver promotion like Justyn Ross or Nikko Remigio, the Chiefs elected not to utilize their practice squad elevations for the fifth consecutive week according to reporters Matt Derrick (Chiefs Digest) and Charles Goldman (A-to-Z Sports).

It’s a curious move from Kansas City considering the Chiefs only have five wide receivers on the active roster after injuries to Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice, but the likely explanation is that head coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach determined that they would not dress Ross or Remigio for the Monday night contest — even if they were available.

In that scenario, it’s more useful to save their potential practice squad elevations for another week, considering each player only gets three of them throughout the regular season.

This reveal also hints that veteran wide receiver Mecole Hardman is most likely available on Monday night despite being “questionable” with a knee injury.

As Derrick noted on October 8, the Chiefs do have four tight ends on the 53 after the Jody Fortson signing this week. So, don’t be surprised if you see a TE-heavy gameplan from KC on Monday night.

Along with passing on elevations, veteran running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was not signed to the active roster ahead of Week 5 either, per Derrick, meaning he will not make his return against the Saints. Kareem Hunt is expected to start at running back for the time being, with undrafted rookie Carson Steele and veteran Samaje Perine available in the backfield as well.