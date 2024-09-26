Chiefs Re-Sign Fan Favorite TE After Stint With Dolphins: Report

Free agent tight end Jody Fortson is signing to the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest on September 26.

“TE Jody Fortson is returning to the Chiefs on the practice squad, per source. He arrived back in Kansas City last night and is in the locker room this morning,” Derrick wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

To make room for Fortson on the practice squad, the Chiefs placed Baylor Cupp on the practice squad injured list, per Derrick. Fortson will sport the No. 89 jersey for Kansas City, according to Derrick.

Fortson, 27, entered the NFL undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2019. After starting his career with the Chiefs as a wide receiver, it was recommended by Kansas City’s coaching staff that he switch to tight end in 2021, which he did. That resulted in him making the Chiefs’ active roster for the first time in 2021.

During the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Fortson was active for a total of 19 regular season games and registered 14 catches on 18 targets for 155 yards and four touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

In August 2023, Fortson suffered a shoulder injury that required surgery. The Chiefs subsequently placed him on injured reserve and he did not return for the rest of the 2023 season.

Fortson joined the Miami Dolphins in May and was with the team throughout training camp and the preseason but was released by the team on August 25.

Between the practice squad and active roster, Kansas City’s tight end room now includes Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Peyton Hendershot, and Fortson.

X Users Reacted to Jody Fortson’s Reunion With Chiefs

X Users reacted to Fortson’s reunion with the two-time defending Super Bowl champions.

“Love that Jody is back. He has unlocked potential, hopefully Andy [Reid] can find the key to get him involved,” one person wrote.

“Is Jody Fortson about to get his 4th ring while never playing a full season in an active roster spot? In all seriousness, I’m rooting for him to succeed!” another person wrote.

“Given Reid holds on to struggling players longer than he should, gives everyone a second chance, hires coaches recently fired etc. I have a feeling he makes sure some guys are still getting a pay check, when he can, given how volatile the profession can be. Good on him for that,” another person wrote.

“For years I thought this man was about to have a breakout season but he always seemed to get hurt in camp or preseason,” another person wrote. “I like this signing a lot and am hopeful he gets to show the world what he actually can do on the gridiron.”

“I’ll never forget Travis [Kelce] saying on New Heights that Jody Fortson, was the most impressive player to ever join the Chiefs. His [height] and speed and ability was unbelievable,” another person wrote. “I don’t think it ever really manifested due to injury and other factors, but he was supposed to be amazing.”

Chiefs Face Chargers in Week 4

Kansas City’s Week 4 game will be its first of two regular season matchups against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. That game will be played in Los Angeles and will take place on Sunday, September 29 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time. It will be available to watch on CBS.