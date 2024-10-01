7-Time 1,000-Yard WR Called Chiefs ‘Name to Watch’ via Trade: Insider

The Kansas City Chiefs could be in the market for a veteran playmaker after the Rashee Rice and Hollywood Brown injuries have decimated the top half of their wide receiver corps.

Although the severity of Rice’s injury has yet to be confirmed, he is expected to miss an extended period, and it might be time to start looking into potential replacements sooner rather than later. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, one of the most likely options as of Week 5 is a familiar one who has been linked to KC in the past.

“Here would be an interesting name to watch, DeAndre Hopkins,” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay on September 30. “Still really good. Coming off of a really good game [in Week 3]. If he continues to impress… and the [Tennessee] Titans continue, team-wise, to go the wrong way. You do wonder if that would be something they would consider.”

It is important to note that Rapoport said this just before the Titans defeated the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football to get their first win of the year. Having said that, a 1-3 franchise with quarterback issues is still probably more of a seller than a buyer.

“[The Chiefs] are going to turn over everything they possibly can to try to improve their team,” Rapoport concluded. “I’m just saying [Hopkins] would be one name going forward to at least keep an eye on.”

Chiefs Have Been Connected to DeAndre Hopkins Multiple Times Over Past Year & Change

Kansas City has been talked about as a potential landing spot for Hopkins since spring of 2023 — when he was still a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Those rumors continued later after the former three-time All-Pro and seven-time 1,000-yard wideout was released and then again after he signed in Tennessee.

So, any Chiefs trade for Hopkins would be a long time coming.

Per Over the Cap, the Titans inked Hopkins on a two-year, $26 million contract in 2023. By trading him, they can still shed $16.35 million off this year’s cap and another $3.926 million in 2025 money, so it will definitely behoove them to do so if the playoffs seem out of reach.

A suitor could also demand Tennessee take on more of the salary for a higher return, but one way or another, there’s enough incentive for the Titans to move on from the 32-year-old.

Hopkins got off to a slow start in 2024 after missing most of training camp and the entire preseason period with a knee injury. He returned in time for Week 1, but only recorded one catch in each of his first two games.

In Week 3, Hopkins broke out for six catches and 73 yards, as well as a touchdown. He followed up that performance with two catches for 31 yards against the Dolphins.

The Titans have an early Week 5 bye on their schedule, so they are off this weekend. But would they consider trading Hopkins so soon?

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport Says History Points to Chiefs Trading for WR Help

To support his Hopkins theory, Rapoport pointed at the Chiefs’ recent history under general manager Brett Veach.

“If you know the Kansas City Chiefs [and] you know general manager Brett Veach, at least [a trade] is in consideration,” he said. “They’ve done it before. Remember, a couple of years back, they traded with the [New York] Giants acquiring Kadarius Toney — who ended up making a couple of big plays, helping them win the Super Bowl. They consider everything.”

“So, yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised if they did in fact consider a potential [WR] trade,” Rapoport continued. “Now, I would also mention as I said before, Hollywood Brown could be back for the playoffs. That would help. JuJu Smith-Schuster [is] already on their roster. But yeah, they’re going to go look at and look for some veterans.”

Speaking of Toney, the Chiefs could always attempt to re-sign the flashy but inconsistent pass-catcher off of the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad, being that he has yet to earn a role on their 53-man roster. But for that to happen, he’d have to be healthy.

As usual, Toney has been dealing with injuries since signing in Cleveland. He has yet to appear in a game for the Browns.