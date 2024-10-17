The 10 Best Miami Dolphins QBs of All Time, Ranked

The Miami Dolphins have had some of the best teams in NFL history, and they have a relatively rich history at the quarterback position specifically.

Headlined by two Hall of Famers and several journeymen, Miami has had some of the league’s most memorable moments courtesy of its signal-callers. This rich quarterback legacy — from two players who helped lead the franchise in the NFL’s lone undefeated season in 1972 to a record-breaking QB in the 1980s — also reflects the franchise’s storied history in the NFL.

Compiling a list of the Dolphins’ all-time best passers was a fun walk down memory lane. We tried to include the QBs whose tenures had the most impact, while also considering stats and standings in the record books. Let’s take a look at our 10 picks for the all-time best Dolphins QBs.

*Note: All awards and stats listed below are from each player’s tenure with the Dolphins only. All stats are from Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.

10. Chad Henne

Years as a Dolphin : 2008-2011

: 2008-2011 Iconic performance: September 26, 2010, Henne threw for a career-high 363 yards, also throwing 2 TDs, in Miami’s 31-23 loss to the New York Jets.

Henne is No. 6 on the team’s all-time passing yardage list (7,114 yards), so we thought he deserved a spot on the list despite what can only be described as an up and down tenure in Miami. In his best season with the Dolphins (2010), Henne threw for 3,301 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions, completing 61.4% of his passes. The Dolphins weren’t a great team when Henne was at the helm — he had a 13-18 record as a starter — but he did enough to crack the top 10 here.

9. Ryan Fitzpatrick

Years as a Dolphin : 2019-2020

: 2019-2020 Iconic performance: Week 16 of the 2020 season, as he was in the process of being taken down by a defender, Fitzpatrick hit WR Mack Hollins for a a 41-yard TD in the game’s final seconds, leading Miami to a 26-25 win over the Raiders.

The Fitzmagic Show was a brief one in Miami, but it was certainly wild and entertaining while it lasted. Fitzpatrick completed over 64% of his passes for 5,620 yards (that’s 8th on the Dolphins all-time yardage list), tossing 33 TDs to 21 INTs in his two seasons with the team. In addition to the iconic performance above, Fitzpatrick had several other standout moments, including a memorable game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December of 2019, where he threw for 419 yards and 4 touchdowns.

8. Don Strock

Years as a Dolphin : 1974-1987

: 1974-1987 Iconic performance: In the 1982 AFC Championship Game against the New York Jets, Strock led a comeback in the famous “Mud Bowl,” completing 12 of 22 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown in a Dolphins win.

Over his career with the Dolphins, Strock played in 130 games, throwing for 9,111 yards, 69 touchdowns, and 64 interceptions. He served primarily as a backup to Hall of Famer Dan Marino throughout his Dolphins tenure, but he was still known for his strong passing skills and ability to perform under pressure. Strock had a 14-6 record as a starter, and he currently sits at No. 9 on the team’s all-time passing yardage list. He didn’t light the field up by any means, but his presence was a durable and reliable one during a key time in the team’s history.

7. David Woodley

Years as a Dolphin : 1980-1983

: 1980-1983 Iconic performance: January 8, 1983, in the wild card round vs. the New England Patriots, Woodley completed 16-of-19 passing attempts for 246 yards and 2 TDs, leading Miami to a 28-13 victory.

Woodley became the starting quarterback for the Dolphins in 1981 and held the position through 1982. In 1982, he had a standout season, throwing for 1,827 yards and 15 touchdowns, ultimately leading the Dolphins to a playoff appearance. His tenure also included leading the team to Super Bowl 17 in 1983. Miami lost to Washington in that one, but Woodley still helped the team get there. Over his three years in Miami, Woodley threw for 5,928 yards (No. 7 all time), also throwing 34 touchdowns. Ultimately replaced by Dolphins legend Dan Marino, Woodley went 27-12-1 as a starter, which is a very impressive record.

6. Jay Fiedler

Years as a Dolphin : 2000-2004

: 2000-2004 Iconic performance: November 25, 2001, on the road against the Buffalo Bills, Fiedler threw for 260 yards and 3 TDs in a hard-fought 34-27 Dolphins dub.

Fiedler was known primarily for his ability to manage games effectively and was particularly noted for his leadership qualities. He compiled a 36-23 record as a starter for the Dolphins, leading them to the playoffs in 2000 and 2001. His numbers with the team were decent: He completed 58.4% of his passes for 11,040 yards (that’s 5th in franchise history) and 66 TDs (also 5th). He never received any accolades when he played, but Fiedler still deserves to be on this list.

5. Earl Morrall

Years as a Dolphin : 1972-1976

: 1972-1976 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl Champion (1972-1973) First-team All-Pro (1972) NFL Comeback Player of the Year (1972)

: Iconic performance: November 27, 1972 vs. the St. Louis Cardinals, Morrall went 12-19 for 210 yards and 2 TD passes in Miami’s 31-10 win.

One of the best backup quarterbacks in NFL history, Morrall compiled an outstanding 11-1 record in his 12 starts for Miami. He stepped in as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback in Week 5 of the team’s legendary 1972 season after starting QB Bob Griese suffered an injury. Griese returned during the playoffs, and Morrall was eventually replaced during the AFC Championship game, but Morrall contributed significantly to the Dolphins’ 17-0 Super Bowl-winning season, earning him a spot in out top 5.

4. Ryan Tannehill

Years as a Dolphin : 2012-2016, 2018

: 2012-2016, 2018 Iconic performance: Week 16 of the 2015 season, Tannehill out-dueled Tom Brady, throwing for 350 yards and two scores in Miami’s 20-10 win.

Ryan Tannehill’s Dolphins career was full of ups and downs, but he did some noteworthy things in his six seasons with the team. In 2016, Tannehill led the Dolphins to a 10-6 record and a playoff berth, their first since 2008. He also had an excellent statistical season with the Dolphins in 2015, where he threw for 4,208 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. His 20,434 passing yards currently ranks 3rd on the team’s all-time yardage list. He went on to greater things with the Tennessee Titans later in his career, but Tannehill did leave a mark in Miami.

3. Tua Tagovailoa

Years as a Dolphin : 2020-present

: 2020-present Awards : Pro Bowl selection (2023)

: Iconic performance: Tua tossed a career-high 6 TDs, also throwing for 469 yards in Miami’s 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens Week 2 of the 2022 regular season.

Tagovailoa has had a strong career with the Dolphins since being drafted in 2020. He’s emerged as the franchise’s best quarterback since Marino, leading the league in passer rating in 2022 and in passing yardage in 2023 (4,624 yards) while continuing to climb the team’s all-time leaderboards​. Tua set an NFL record in 2023 when he won 10 straight games against Super Bowl-winning coaches, and while he has been dealing with concussions issues throughout his career, he has managed to earn his spot in Dolphins history in less than five years. His 13,122 passing yards currently ranks 4th, as do his 83 passing TDs.

2. Bob Griese

Years as a Dolphin : 1967-1980

: 1967-1980 Championships & awards : 2-time Super Bowl champion (1972, 1973) 2-time first-team All-Pro (1971, 1977) 8-time Pro Bowl selection (1967-68, 1970-71, 1973-74, 1977-78) Pro Football Hall of Fame (1990)

: Iconic performance: November 24, 1977 vs. the Cardinals, Griese tossed a career-high 6 TDs in Miami’s 55-14 victory.

Griese remains a Dolphins legend after all this time. He played 161 games (151 starts), going 92-56-3 in those starts. Second on the team’s all time passing yardage list with 25,092 yards, he also tossed 192 TDs. Known for his calm leadership and efficient passing, Griese led Miami to three consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 1971 to 1973, winning two of those. That leadership on the field was crucial to the Dolphins’ dominance throughout the 1970s, helping make Miami one of the winningest teams of the decade.

1. Dan Marino

Years as a Dolphin : 1983-1999

: 1983-1999 Awards : NFL Most Valuable Player (1984) 3-time first-team All-Pro (1984-1986) 3-time second-team All-Pro (1983, 1984, 1995) 9-time Pro Bowl selection (1983-1987, 1991-1992, 1994-1995) Pro Football Hall of Fame (2005)

: Iconic performance: On December 2, 1985, in his third NFL season, Marino took down one of the best defenses in NFL history when he beat the Chicago Bears, 38-24. It was the only Bears loss that season.

Marino is credited with revolutionizing the quarterback position, with his quick release and ability to lead an explosive offense. He helped modernize the NFL’s passing game, with many teams shifting to more pass-heavy approaches following his success. In 242 games (240 starts), Marino had a 147-93 record as a starter. The franchise’s all-time leader in completions (4,967), he threw for 61,361 passing yards and 420 TDs over his career. In 1984, Marino threw for 5,084 yards in a single season, a record that stood for nearly 30 years (Drew Brees broke it in 2011). It simply doesn’t get much better than Marino, despite his lack of Super Bowl rings.

See who just missed the list and sound off in the comments!