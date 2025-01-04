Dolphins Make Telling Roster Move Ahead of Pivotal Season Finale

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is officially doubtful to play in Week 18. But all signs point to him not dressing at all.

The Dolphins provided fans another sign of that reality on January 4, as they elevated quarterback Skylar Thompson to their active roster for the New York Jets matchup.

Miami also announced that it has elevated offensive tackle Ryan Hayes to the active roster for Week 18.

If Tagovailoa doesn’t dress, Thompson will serve as Tyler Huntley’s backup versus the Jets. That was the situation for the Dolphins in Week 17. Huntley led the Dolphins to a 20-3 victory against the Cleveland Browns.

Thompson has appeared in three games for Miami this season. He is 1-2 in his career as a starter, including 0-1 during the 2024 campaign.

Dolphins Promote Skylar Thompson With Tua Tagovailoa Doubtful

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel seemed optimistic that Tagovailoa could return in Week 18 immediately after the quarterback missed the December 29 matchup against the Browns.

But Tagovailoa has been limited in practice entering Week 18. Like last week, the Dolphins listed their starting quarterback as doubtful on their final Week 18 injury report.

Not having Tagovailoa spelled bad news for the Dolphins prior to December 29. But the Dolphins kept their playoff hopes alive with Huntley leading the team to a victory versus the Browns.

Huntley completed 22 of 26 passes for 225 yards with a touchdown against Cleveland. He also rushed for 52 yards and a score.

Thompson had an opportunity to become Miami’s No. 2 quarterback early this season. Tagovailoa and Huntley were both dealing with injuries during September, so Thompson started Week 3 versus the Seattle Seahawks.

But Thompson completed 13 of 19 passes for just 107 yards with 5 sacks. The Dolphins scored only 3 points in a loss.

Since then, Thompson has played only 2 snaps for Miami. The Dolphins released Thompson on December 14 but re-signed him to their practice squad three days later.

Although he was active in Week 17 with Tagovailoa sidelined, Thompson didn’t play versus the Browns.

Dolphins Add Tackle Depth for Week 18

While promoting Thompson was a clear indication for Tagovailoa’s health, the Dolphins elevating Hayes is arguably just as telling of a move.

Veteran starting offensive tackle Terron Armstead has been dealing with a knee injury throughout the second half of the season. He didn’t practice on January 1 or 2 and was then limited in Miami’s final practice session.

The Dolphins officially listed Armstead as questionable on their final injury report.

Armstead started despite a questionable injury designation in Week 17. But he played only 27 offensive snaps. So, in case he can’t play the entire game again, the Dolphins have extra offensive tackle depth with Hayes.

Kendall Lamm and Patrick Paul led the Dolphins in offensive snaps at tackle during Week 17. But Miami placed Lamm on injured reserve on January 1.

The Dolphins must win and need the Denver Broncos to lose in Week 18 to secure the final AFC wild card berth. The Broncos will face the Kansas City Chiefs at the same time the Dolphins square off versus the Jets on January 5.

To beat the Jets, the Dolphins will likely have to end their 11-game losing streak in games played below 40 degrees. According to the Weather App, the high for January 5 in East Rutherford, NJ, where the Jets’ home of MetLife Stadium is located, is 35 degrees.