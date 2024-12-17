Dolphins Bring Back Backup QB Days After Release

The Miami Dolphins announced re-signing quarterback Skylar Thompson to their practice squad on December 17.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson is back with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins announced on December 17 that they signed Thompson to their practice squad. They also signed wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie to their practice squad.

As part of their December 17 roster moves, the Dolphins placed wide receiver Grant DuBose on injured reserve as well. Long snapper Jake McQuaide, who Miami just signed to their practice squad, will take DuBose’s place on the team’s active roster.

Roster Moves | We have signed LS Jake McQuaide to the active roster off the practice squad and placed WR Grant DuBose on the injured reserve list. We have also signed WR Isaiah McKenzie and QB Skylar Thompson to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/GC90xFbOiw — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) December 17, 2024

The Dolphins released Thompson as part of a few roster moves on December 14. Ironically, one of the players that went onto the Dolphins active roster when Miami waived Thompson was DuBose.

But DuBose suffered a nasty hit to the head in Week 15. The Dolphins had a positive update on DuBose’s health on December 16, but it would still be very surprising if he plays again this season.

Thompson has appeared in 10 regular season games for the Dolphins since the start of 2022. He has completed 21 of 33 passes (63.6% completion percentage) for 187 passing yards in three games during 2024.

It’s not shocking that the Dolphins brought back Thompson. Head coach Mike McDaniel suggested that was a possibility when he spoke to reporters on December 16.

“We talked about that,” McDaniel told the media. “It’s based upon the rest of the roster as well, but if he clears waivers, that’s something we’re interested in and considered. That’s something we’re looking into.”

No team placed a waiver claim for Thompson, so the Dolphins had the chance to sign him back to their practice squad.

Miami drafted Thompson at No. 247 overall in the seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft. He played seven games as a rookie, starting two contests, because of injuries to top two quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater.

Thompson also started Miami’s playoff game following the 2022 season against the Buffalo Bills.

But Thompson wasn’t all that impressive with his rookie opportunity. Then after he struggled during another start in Week 3 this season, the Dolphins signed veteran Tyler Huntley to start in place of the Tagovailoa.

In 10 NFL games, Thompson has posted a 58.7% completion percentage with 1 touchdown and 3 interceptions. He’s averaged 5.2 yards per attempt.

Thompson is 1-2 as an NFL starter. He also suffered a loss in the postseason.

Dolphins Sign WR Isaiah McKenzie, Add Long Snapper to Active Roster

Along with Thompson, the Dolphins added McKenzie to their practice squad.

McKenzie hasn’t been on an NFL roster since the New York Giants released him on September 3. He spent last season with the Indianapolis Colts, posting 11 catches for 82 yards in 13 games. He also rushed for 14 yards.

The 29-year-old also has experience returning kickoffs and punts. Last year, he averaged 25.3 yards per kickoff return and 8.9 yards per punt return.

McKenzie was a fifth-round pick for the Denver Broncos in 2017. He played a season and a half for the Broncos and then four and a half campaigns with the Bills before signing the Colts.

He joined the Dolphins practice squad as McQuaide became a member of the team’s active roster. McQuaide has made two Pro Bowls as a long snapper in his 14-year NFL career. He played four games with the Minnesota Vikings this season before the team waived him on December 4.

McQuaide signed with the Dolphins practice squad just a day prior to joining the active roster.