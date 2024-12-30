Dolphins Get Good News on Tua Tagovailoa Injury: Report

The Miami Dolphins beat the Cleveland Browns on December 29 without Tua Tagovailoa to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. Tagovailoa was aiming to play all week but ultimately missed the Browns matchup because of a hip injury.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters after the Week 17 win that it’s too early to say whether Tagovailoa will be able to play in the season finale versus the New York Jets. But McDaniel said Tagovailoa does not require surgery to repair the injury.

“Surgery is not currently on the table,” McDaniel told the media. “We had reasonable, hopeful expectations for his body and he absolutely had the same expectations.

“Ultimately, he’s super important to our team. It was not ideal in any way, shape or form to have a game like this and not have him available. But it was also, from a medical perspective, not an option for him to play.

“We’ll be hopeful for it as we progress.”

With the 20-3 victory over the Browns, the Dolphins improved to 8-8, including 2-3 without Tagovailoa, this season. Backup signal caller Tyler Huntley is 2-2 as Miami’s starting quarterback in 2024.

In Tagovailoa’s absence, Huntley completed 22 of 26 passes for 225 yards with 1 touchdown. He also led the Dolphins with 52 rushing yards versus the Browns.